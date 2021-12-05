She has been missing since 05/12/21? Description 5’6, medium build, possibly wearing a long purple coat and using a crutch. Kathleen has links to #Welling Call 101 and quote 21MIS037994
Can you help us find 69 year old Kathleen
University Gospel Choir Make National Final
The University of Portsmouth Gospel Choir has plenty to sing about after making it to the finals of a national competition. The student group is one of eight...
Officers in Doncaster are urging the public to help them trace missing teenager, Tyler Bilson
Tyler,13, was last seen in the Mexborough area at around 9pm yesterday evening (7 June). The teenager also has links to the Skellow area. Officers are...
UPDATED:Eight Fire crews have been called to tackle the blaze in Slough
Fire crews from Slough, Langley, Maidenhead, Windsor, Buckinghamshire and London have all been called to a fire that that broken out in The Grove area of...
Audley Mills Pharmacy in Rayleigh you should be ashamed
Audley Mills Pharmacy in Rayleigh in Essex has been spotted selling bottles of hand sanitiser gel for 10 x their original price. A small bottle of hand...
Officers investigating a serious assault in Northfleet have arrested two people on suspicion of attempted murder
At 5pm on Sunday 4 July 2021 Kent Police was called to Haynes Road, Northfleet, following reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival a 17-year-old boy was...
Hoses used to extinguished Boiler room fire in Tunbridge Wells
Firefighters were called to reports of smoke filling the boiler room of a domestic property in Darnley Drive, Tunbridge Wells. Upon investigation, crews...
Hair dryer and cosmetics stolen in Margate burglary
Information is sought following a report of a burglary in Cliftonville. It was reported that belongings, including cosmetics, a hair dryer, a set of hair...
Two Portsmouth Tower Blocks Stripped of Cladding following Tests
Cladding is to be stripped from two Portsmouth high rises after tests carried out on Tuesday have revealed they are a fire risk. Portsmouth City Council has...
Police launch murder investigation after man is stabbed to death at The Mount in Chingford
A murder investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death at the mount in Chingford on Monday evening (August 9). Officers from the Met Police...
Driver arrested for Drugs after Police chase in Farnbrough
A driver involved in a police chase has been arrested and is in custody for drug offences we can reveal. Following a car chase and the driver lost control and...
A Totton man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison after being found guilty of rape in August 2019
Ian Malcolm Cookson, aged 55, of Powell Crescent in Totton found guilty of raping a 49-year-old woman at her home address in Eastleigh between 4pm and 5pm on...
Police say they are taking the reports seriously in relation to suspicious activity hat a man was following females
Hampshire police say they are taking the reports seriously in relation to suspicious activity taking place in Stoke Park Woods, Bishopstoke following a warning...
A demonstration for Justice for George Floyd continues in Whitehall
A demonstration took place in central London on Saturday, 6 June for Justice for George Floyd. Officers engaged with those taking part, and while the majority...
The Recovery of the Minions truck that has caused traffic chaos around the South
Fareham,Hampshire Monday 25th April Drivers are facing long delays on the M27 after a fairground trailer crashed on the motorway blocking three lanes of the...
Men charged with attempted murder and drugs offences Published on: 24 May 2018, 11:27 a.m. Detectives in Southampton have charged two men with attempted murder...
Met Police Formally Say Sorry after Undercover Officer let out Mink from Crow Farm in Ringwood
The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) has formally apologised to Hampshire Constabulary for an incident regarding the actions of the former undercover unit –...
Detectives are appealing to identify a man after he approached a ten-year-old girl at a bus stop. The incident happened at about 3.55pm on Tuesday, 21 May at...
Isle of Wight Council wins global award
The Isle of Wight Council has won a global award for a digital project on regeneration. The local authority won the Smart Island Programme award at the Smart...
Man gunned down in Edmonton named as Christopher George
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are appealing for information following a fatal shooting in Enfield. The incident happened at around...
Six men arrested following reports of theft, from lorries in Thurrock motorway services, Grays
Police were called at around 11.30 pm, on Sunday 8 November, with a report from a security guard who had seen two men cutting the curtain side of a lorry and...
Two men are due to appear in court to face allegations of racially aggravated assault following an incident that happened in Vosper Road earlier this year
Ricky Goodman, aged 35, from Windermere Avenue, Southampton, will face the following four charges: • Racially aggravated assault • Assault by beating • Using...
A murder probe has been launched following the death of a 16-year-old boy in hospital nine days after he was stabbed in a north London park
The teen victim was found discovered with stab injuries inside Lordship Recreation Ground in Tottenham, Haringey, at around 2.15pm on August 1. He was...
Officers investigating an incident involving a knife at a London DLR station are today releasing CCTV images in connection
Just before 9.30pm on Sunday 20 September, a woman was stood on the platform at Langdon Park DLR station as a train approached. As the victim alighted...
Near Miss Head on at Stapler’s Roundabout Caught on camera
A driver had a lucky escape after the family of visitors nearly ploughed into them head-on this afternoon. The quick-thinking Nissan Note driver at the front...