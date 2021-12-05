BREAKING LONDON MISSING WELLING

Can you help us find 69 year old Kathleen

December 5, 2021
She has been missing since 05/12/21? Description 5’6, medium build, possibly wearing a long purple coat and using a crutch. Kathleen has links to #Welling Call 101 and quote 21MIS037994

