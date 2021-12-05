It comes after a woman and a four-year-old child were approached by an unknown man after leaving Southampton General Hospital yesterday afternoon (2 December 2021) at around 12.30pm.
They exited the hospital via a pedestrian crossing close to the reception and walked along Tremona Road before making their way past a bus stop towards the Princess Anne Hospital on Coxford Road.
It is then that the man, who was acting suspiciously, approached them and began to make them fearful. They returned back to Southampton General Hospital and spoke with the security team.
The man was described as being white, aged between 40 and 50, short black hair and a black/grey beard. He was seen wearing dark trousers and shoes, a hat and a black zip-up jacket with a hood.
We have conducted initial enquiries and are working closely with Southampton General Hospital to try and identify the man.
Were you in the vicinity of the area at the time of the incident? Did you see a man acting suspiciously? Perhaps you were driving in the immediate area and have to dash cam footage?
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101, quoting 44210482012.
Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, following a suspicious incident outside of Southampton General Hospital
It comes after a woman and a four-year-old child were approached by an unknown man after leaving Southampton General Hospital yesterday afternoon (2 December 2021) at around 12.30pm.
You may also like
Officers investigating a number of business-related burglaries across Lymington and New Milton have charged a man
The charges come after four incidents of burglary were reported between Sunday 27 September and Sunday 1 November. The robberies occurred across Lymington and...
Three encrochat drug dealers behind bars as part of Operation Venetic
Three men from Warrington and St Helens are the latest to be jailed in connection with an international operation targeting criminals who used a mobile...
Murder probe launched by Police in Pinner
A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Pinner. Police were called at approximately 6am on Sunday, 24 March to reports of a man found...
New Deputy Chief Fire Officer for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service
The new Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) of West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service will be Mark Andrews, it can be announced today (Friday). Mark is currently...
Motorbike Rider Killed in Fatal Isleworth Collision
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Isleworth. Police were called to Twickenham...
Police searching for prison absconder James Hutton who was sentaced to assault on an emergency worker amongst other things
Police are searching for James Hutton, who is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison. The 30-year-old is reported to have gone missing on Tuesday 14 July...
Have you seen missing Kevin from Luton?
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy from Luton. Kevin Nketia was reported missing from home on Friday (21 June). He...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was involved in a collision with a car in Eastbourne
Emergency services were called on Wednesday (September 29) to the junction of Courtlands Road and Moy Avenue at around 6pm. A pedestrian, a 49-year-old...
Fire Crews Called to Fire on Hulbert Road in Havant
Fire crews from four stations have been called to a fire that has broken out in the early hours of Friday morning. Crews from Havant, Cosham, Southsea and a...
Three Vehicle Collision Closes Newgate Lane in Fareham
Newgate Lane in Fareham by HMS Collingwood has been closed by Police following a serious three vehicle road traffic collision. The Collision involving a skip...
Southern Water apologise after leaving 300 homes without water
Southern Water have issued an apology following a burst water main in Newport “We’d like to apologise to all customers affected by yesterday’s burst on the...
Erith motorist charged after damage caused to multiple vehicles
A motorist from Erith alleged to have caused damage to eight other vehicles has been charged with offences including dangerous driving, drugs possession and...
Two companies plead guilty following death of five-year-old Alexys Brown in August 2015
Before Bournemouth Crown Court, two companies have today pleaded guilty following a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation into the death of a five...
Can you help find missing Kieron Matthews who from Havant ?
The 21-year-old was last seen in the Millbrook Drive area of Havant at around 8.50am yesterday (14 January). He has not been seen since and was reported...
Two dead after a car plunged into water near a primary school in Lincolnshire
Two people have died after a car plunged into water near a primary school in Lincolnshire. The 52-year-old man and woman, 21, were travelling in a white Fiat...
Man falls from Bridge onto a Lorry
“Police were called at 11.21pm on Tuesday, 14 July to reports of a person having fallen from the bridge at Western Avenue/Target roundabout...
A violent and dangerous man has been sentenced after being convicted of a series of sex attacks on women in Tower Hamlets
Ali Husseini, 27 of Poplar High Street, E14, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, 6 August to six years and nine months’ imprisonment. He will also...
Another 12,155 COVID-19 cases and 215 deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus have been recorded in the UK in the past 24 hours
The number of cases is down from the 15,871 cases recorded on Saturday – and deaths are also down from 479.
A man who attempted to rape a woman on a busy Newcastle street has been jailed
Istvan Stoberl attempted to rape his victim, who was in her 50s, on City Road in the afternoon in October last year. Two good Samaritans who witnessed the...
Kent Air ambulance called to serious collision on the Isle of Sheppey
The Kent Surrey Sussex air ambulance has been called to assist at a collision on the Isle of Sheppey this afternoon. Police and other emergency have also been...
UPDATED: Air Ambulance called after cyclist is hit by a car in Maidstone
The Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulance was called following a collision on Sutton Road near Bircholt Road. A cyclist was struck hit by a vehicle on Sutton...
Officers have made an arrest as they continue to appeal for witnesses to a fatal stabbing in Tottenham
Officers have made an arrest as they continue to appeal for witnesses to a fatal stabbing in Haringey. A 17-year-old male was arrested on Monday, 8 March on...
They carried out a search and discovered a large number of cannabis plants being cultivated in the back garden
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and around 50 cannabis plants seized at a house in Harnham. Officers from the Salisbury Area Community...
Man pleads guilty to West Wight Grandad Murder
A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a grandfather whose body was found near Southampton Common. Tommy Scott, 34, of no fixed address, appeared at...