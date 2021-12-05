Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, following a suspicious incident outside of Southampton General Hospital

It comes after a woman and a four-year-old child were approached by an unknown man after leaving Southampton General Hospital yesterday afternoon (2 December 2021) at around 12.30pm.

They exited the hospital via a pedestrian crossing close to the reception and walked along Tremona Road before making their way past a bus stop towards the Princess Anne Hospital on Coxford Road.

It is then that the man, who was acting suspiciously, approached them and began to make them fearful. They returned back to Southampton General Hospital and spoke with the security team.

The man was described as being white, aged between 40 and 50, short black hair and a black/grey beard. He was seen wearing dark trousers and shoes, a hat and a black zip-up jacket with a hood.

We have conducted initial enquiries and are working closely with Southampton General Hospital to try and identify the man.

Were you in the vicinity of the area at the time of the incident? Did you see a man acting suspiciously? Perhaps you were driving in the immediate area and have to dash cam footage?

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101, quoting 44210482012.