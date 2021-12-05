Appeal to locate Land Rover driver following hit and run collision in East Sussex

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on the A21 near the village of Whatlington in East Sussex.

The collision involving a Land Rover was reported shortly before 4pm on Saturday, December 4 at the junction with Whatlington Road.

Paramedics and the air ambulance were called to the scene to help the motorcyclist who has suffered serious injuries.

The other vehicle, described as a grey or-dark coloured Land Rover left the scene, and was damaged to the front.

It is believed to have been travelling southbound on the A21 and to have left the area via Stream Lane towards Sedlescombe.

Officers from Sussex Roads Policing Unit (RPU) are appealing for information to locate the Land Rover and the driver.

They want any vehicle repair garages in East Sussex to contact the police if a damaged Land Rover is brought in.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and quote serial 806 of 04/12.