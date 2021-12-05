The couple who killed six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes will have their sentences reviewed after claims they are too lenient

Emma Tustin was jailed for 29 years on Friday for murder and child cruelty and Arthur’s father, Thomas Hughes, was given 21 years for his manslaughter.

The Attorney General’s Office said the jail terms will be reviewed to “determine whether they were too low”.

It comes after Tory MP Julian Knight said the sentences were too lenient.

The Attorney General’s Office has 28 days from the date of sentence to review a case, assess whether it falls under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, and decide whether to refer to the Court of Appeal.

It comes after several football clubs paid tribute to Arthur during Saturday’s games.

Coventry City, who hosted West Bromwich Albion, Walsall, who met Swindon in the FA Cup second round, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who played Liverpool, asked supporters to take part in an applause in the sixth minute.

Elsewhere, supporters clapped during the West Ham vs Chelsea game as a picture of Arthur

was shown on a screen.

Birmingham City – the club Arthur supported – tweeted on Saturday that players and fans staged a “touching tribute” by also clapping during their game away at Millwall.

In a video posted on Twitter on Saturday, Solihull MP Mr Knight said he was standing in Cranmore Road close to Tustin’s former home where Arthur was tortured and died in June 2020.

He said there was a “real sense of palpable loss” over his death, adding there was also “a sense of anger and questions how this was allowed to happen, how these horrible monsters were allowed to inflict this horrible torture on this young defenceless boy”.