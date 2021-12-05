Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in Newcastle

Just before 2.20pm yesterday (Saturday), officers were alerted to a report of concern for a male at an address at Church Walk House in Walker.

Emergency services attended and found a 47-year-old man had sustained serious, life-threatening injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. Sadly, despite attempts to save his life, he was confirmed to have died at the scene.

His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

An investigation was immediately launched and police have since arrested an 52-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Graeme Barr, from Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “First and foremost, I would like to say that my thoughts are with the victim’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We have deployed specially-trained officers to support them and we would ask you to respect their privacy as they come to terms with what has happened.

“We know that incidents likes this can have a big impact on the local community and enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened.

“I want to reassure the public that we believe those involved are known to each other and that this is not a random attack between strangers.

“Officers will be on patrol in the area to carry out enquiries and to speak to any concerned residents.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211204-0587.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.