A disqualified motorist who gave a false name to police when he was stopped on the A27 has been jailed

Warren Valerio, 51, was stopped at Falmer by officers from East Brighton’s Prevention Enforcement Team on November 17.

Officers were alerted to the black Volvo travelling under false number plates.

PC Kevin Stephenson, investigating, said the vehicle was stopped and the driver was asked to step out.

The driver gave a false name to officers and claimed he did not have any identification documents.

But officers spotted the genuine registration plates for the Volvo in the boot.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and his identity was later established in custody.

Valerio, of Southlands Road, Eastbourne, only held a provisional driving licence, and in 2007 was given a ten-year disqualification and was told he would need to take an extended retest if he wished to drive a vehicle.

However, since then, he has been caught driving while disqualified 18 times and has not taken the extended retest required.

Valerio appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on November 18 where he admitted driving while disqualified, obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, driving without an MOT test certificate, and fraud by false representation.

He was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge. The court also disqualified him from driving for two-and-a-half years.

PC Stephenson said: “Valerio has been repeatedly caught for driving while disqualified, and only holds a provisional driving licence.

“Collisions involving drivers without a valid licence or insurance cost all road users higher insurance premiums and drivers using vehicles without a valid MOT test certificate put the safety of other road users and the general public at risk.

“This court result demonstrates our commitment to keeping the roads in Sussex safe, and ensures a potentially dangerous motorist has been taken off our roads.”