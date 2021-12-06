CTV images of two men have been released by officers investigating an attempted burglary at a Canterbury business. It was reported that four people were seen causing damage to a door and a wall of a commercial premises based in the industrial park in Island Road, Hersden. The attempted break-in happened at around 8.45pm on Thursday 25 November 2021. As part of their investigation, officers have released images of two men they would like to identify and speak to. Anyone with information regarding the attempted burglary or the identity of the two men should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/244838/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the anonymous online form available on their website.
CCTV images of two men have been released by officers investigating an attempted burglary at a Canterbury business
You may also like
Police need to speak to Michael White, 24, in connection with a number of allegations, including assault, harassment, and threatening behaviour
He is also wanted by the courts for failing to comply with supervision requirements. He has links to #Harlow, #Chelmsford, #Dunmow and Bishop’s Stortford...
22 Months Jailed for Bomb Hoaxing Man from Kent
Sutton Valence bomb hoaxer jailed for 22 months A bomb hoax made to Kent Police in the wake of the 2017 UK terror attacks has resulted in a man being jailed...
£1,000 on offer to Catch Portsmouth Drug Dealer
Police are offering a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Louis Makai who is wanted for breaching the terms of his court bail...
Former Surrey Police officer charged with Seven counts of Rape
A man has been charged with seven counts of rape. The offences were alleged to have been committed against one woman in Surrey between 1994 and 2000 by a...
Three armed men jump off train in Nimes
It’s being reported that Three individuals have opened fire at the #Nimes station in the South of France. This claim is said to be untrue it is...
Police charge man with Murder of Andover mum of Five Lucy Rushton
Hampshire Constabulary has this evening have charged a man with the murder of Andover mum of Five Lucy Dyson Nee:Rushton. Dyson was arrested on Sunday...
Dash cam footage wanted In PCSO murder
Police investigating the killing of PCSO Julia James are appealing for dashcam footage from several streets in the week leading up to her death. They’re...
A married #Solihull father had sick images of children as young as three being abused, people having sex with animals and even child characters from The Simpsons
Ian Draper had accessed more than 1,000 indecent images since 2011, including dozens in the most serious category. The 56-year-old blamed “difficulties” at...
A joint operation between the Metropolitan Police and Waltham Forest Council to target venues open in defiance of Covid-19 regulations has resulted in 36 individuals being reported for fines up to £800, with two people facing a possible £10,000 penalty
An open shutter alerted officers to a group inside a venue on Hoe Street, Walthamstow who were smoking shisha and consuming beverages on the evening of...
A27 Overturned Vehicle causes major delays
Police have closed one lane of the A27 towards Chichester following the collision this afternoon is understood that the vehicle has overturned drivers are...
Have you seen missing Reading Man
Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is missing from Reading. Gykeye Edwards, known as Sandy, aged 61, was last seen...
Rot In hell as Two Men Jailed for Life after Southall Shooting
Two men who were found guilty with shooting and killing a man as he sat in his parked car in Southall have been sentenced today (Thursday, 30 August). Malique...
An unlicensed music event was prevented this Easter weekend following reports that people had planned to meet at Polhill, Sevenoaks
An unlicensed music event was prevented this Easter weekend following reports that people had planned to meet at Polhill, Sevenoaks. Kent Police received...
Hook housing estate under lock down following serious incident
Police have sealed off a housing estate in Hook following a serious incident. Residents have claimed that the estate has been cordon off since the early...
A brave girl was forced to testify against a Corby paedophile who showed no remorse for his sick actions
Daniel Haslam, of Highbrook, was locked up yesterday (Thursday) at Leicester Crown Court after preying on his 13-year-old victim for his own depraved sexual...
A burglar who was identified after he left his balaclava at the scene of his crime has been jailed
Paul Anthony Nielson, 54 of no fixed abode, appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, 13 August where he was sentenced to five years and six...
Missing Search and appeal launched for six year old boy from Hackney
Joshua AKOSA, 6 #missing from #Hackney. Believed to be in the Hoxton area. Police are concerned for welfare. Any information please contact 101 quoting...
A woman in her 80’s has died after being attacked by escaped dogs in Rowley Regis in the West Midlands
A woman has died after being attacked by escaped dogs in Rowley Regis this afternoon (2 April). Police were alerted to an elderly woman being found with...
Yasin Muhamad remanded after 19-year-old stabbed in Hounslow
Police investigating the stabbing of a 19-year-old man on Kingsley Road in Hounslow on Tuesday, 4 February have charged a man. Yasin Muhamad, 18 was charged on...
A 24-year-old man who lost his life when the quad bike named
A 24-year-old man who lost his life when the quad bike he was driving crashed into a parked Transit van on Church Road, Cheriton, on Wednesday afternoon, has...
Woman Dies in Fatal Hampstead Flat Fire in North London
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters and officers were called to a fire in a block of flats on Daleham Gardens in Hampstead during the early hours of...
Air ambulance called to Sittingbourne Collision involving quad bike
A collision has closed Playstool Road, Newington, near Sittingbourne this evening Emergency services including the Air ambulance has been called to the...
An elderly man in Cheltenham was scammed out of £1,500 for a 10 minute gardening job
An elderly man in Cheltenham was scammed out of £1,500 for a 10 minute gardening job by unknown men who demanded he hand over more cash. Police in Cheltenham...
Police received a report of damage being caused at a pub in London Road, Bexhill around 5.50pm on Sunday (June 16). Officers attended the area and spotted two...