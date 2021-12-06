CCTV images of two men have been released by officers investigating an attempted burglary at a Canterbury business

CTV images of two men have been released by officers investigating an attempted burglary at a Canterbury business. It was reported that four people were seen causing damage to a door and a wall of a commercial premises based in the industrial park in Island Road, Hersden. The attempted break-in happened at around 8.45pm on Thursday 25 November 2021. As part of their investigation, officers have released images of two men they would like to identify and speak to. Anyone with information regarding the attempted burglary or the identity of the two men should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/244838/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the anonymous online form available on their website.