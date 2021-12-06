Officers have been carrying out an investigation to locate missing woman Angela Roberts have found a body
You may also like
A 34 Year old Man has Arrested by Police over Jason Williams Murder
A 34-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in police custody. An investigation was launched after the body of...
Carnage after two drivers racing crash on Chislehurst High Street
Two Driver Racing down High Street cause half a million pounds worth of damage after crashing A man has been left fighting for his life after the car that he...
Fire Crews called to a Fire at the Alresford Fire Station Oops
Winchester, Hampshire Sunday 14th May 2017 Firefighters where left a bit red faced after they were called to a blaze at an unusual location a fire station. It...
Man stabbed multiple times on Hounslow High Street
Police were called by LAS at just before 5am on Sunday, 27 October after a man was found with multiple stab injuries in High Street, Hounslow. Officers...
Manhunt after failed Portsmouth Street Robbery
Police are appeal to identify man after attempted robbery in Portsmouth Do you know this man? We know they’re grainy images, but we think someone might know...
A man has been charged following a murder in Enfield
Joshua Gabbana – 24 (of MacLeod Road, N21 will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 30 November charged with the murder of 37...
The family of a girl who sadly died following a collision between a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat and a buoy on Saturday have today paid tribute to her
The family of a girl who sadly died following a collision between a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat and a buoy on Saturday have today paid tribute to her. Emily...
A teenage girl has been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision involving a lorry in Shoreham this afternoon. The A259 is currently closed whilst...
Tributes have been paid to popular Sussex Police Sgt Sean Preston who sadly died yesterday after a battle with Covid-19
He had been a police officer since 1996 and was 50 years old. He leaves behind his partner, children and grandchildren. Sussex Police Federation would...
Teenager Charged with Murder over Acid Attack in High Wycombe
Family pay tribute to Joanne Rand as man is Charged with Murder over her death. Thames Valley Police has charged a man with murder following an incident in...
A Gillingham woman has been jailed for one year for harassing her former partner
Juntai Mosdell of Lobelia Close, Gillingham, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 16 October 2020 after admitting to two counts of breaching a...
PC Andrew Harper Murder Trial: Jury Of 11 Retires To Consider Verdict
The jury in the trial of the three males accused of the murder of PC Andrew Harper has retired to consider its verdicts. On Tuesday, Mr Justice Edis...
Mixing households at Christmas could pose “substantial risks”, particularly for older people more vulnerable to coronavirus, a scientist advising the government has warned
Prof Andrew Hayward said there would be a “cost” to families getting together. It comes as No 10 has said proposals to ease restrictions over...
Isle of Wight School on Lockdown after Student Falls from Balcony
An Isle of Wight School has been place into locked following a serious incident involving a student at Cowes Enterprise College this afternoon (Wednesday)...
The first incident involved the men beating and sexually assaulting a woman in their car before she managed to escape
Two men have today (Friday, September 25) been found guilty of kidnap, rape and sexual assault, after three separate incidents in Northampton last year...
Tottenham Court Road closed following serious Police incident
Police have closed Grafton Way in both directions at the junction of Tottenham Court Road following a serious incident. A cordon tape has been put at both ends...
Are times tough financially at the moment?
Well that could all change in as little as 24 hours as part of a brand new television show set to air on channel 4 giving families a real financial makeover...
Pair named in Murder sucide investigation in Dagenham
An investigation continues following the deaths of two people in Dagenham. Police were called at around 12.50pm on Saturday, 8 August to Whalebone Lane South...
Do you know who carried out this attack?
A woman is recovering today after being “punched and kicked” in The Pink Toothbrush nightclub in Rayleigh last night. Dannielle Briggs recalled what happened...
Officers investigating a serious assault in Northfleet have arrested two people on suspicion of attempted murder
At 5pm on Sunday 4 July 2021 Kent Police was called to Haynes Road, Northfleet, following reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival a 17-year-old boy was...
UPDATED:Major search launched after cross channel swimmer disappears attempting to reach Calais
A search is underway to find a swimmer who set off alone from Dover earlier today, without any accompanying safety vessel, in an attempt to reach Calais. A...
Witnesses are sought by officers investigating a disturbance in Tunbridge Wells where a man is alleged to have brandished a weapon
It is reported that between 12.15pm and 12.45pm on Saturday 7 November 2020, there was a street altercation involving two men in Summervale Road. One of...
Two arrested after man is gunned down on crossing in broad daylight shooting in Mordon
Police are investigating after a shooting in Morden. At 2.03pm on Tuesday, 22 June officers were called to reports of a shooting at Central Road at the...
Two robbers who stole phones and money from victims in Dover have been jailed for a combined total of more than 10 years
Roland Berko, 22, and Erik Mata, 19, targeted a vulnerable man and a teenage boy in similar street robberies in January 2019. They were found guilty of...