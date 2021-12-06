BERKSHIRE BREAKING READING

Officers have been carrying out an investigation to locate missing woman Angela Roberts have found a body

December 6, 2021
1 Min Read
 
Officers have been carrying out an investigation to locate missing woman Angela Roberts, aged 48, who was reported missing on Saturday.
Sadly this morning the body of a woman has been found. Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe that this is Angela.
Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported at this difficult time.
The death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
 
 
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp