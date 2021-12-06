Have you seen missing 21 year-old Britany Wheldon from Malton
You may also like
Armed Robbery at Leybourne Restaurant
Investigators are appealing for information following a robbery at a restaurant in Leybourne. At around 6.30am on Monday 7 October 2019, it is reported a man...
Three arrested after series of catalytic converter thefts across county
Three men have been arrested following several theft from motor vehicles across the county last night (14 to 15 June). Police were called just before 3am on 15...
Fire crew tackle flat ablaze in Kensington
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of flats on Pater Street in Kensington. Part of a three-roomed basement flat in...
Police called to a fight between a large group of people; man is found with a stab wound in Shepherd’s Bush
Police were called on Thursday, 2 December, at approximately 4.45pm to Wood Lane, W12, to report of a fight between a large group of people. Officers attended...
A man has been charged with the murder of Nathan Mitra in Hounslow
A man has been charged with the murder of Nathan Mitra in Hounslow. Khalid Abdi – 25 of Maitland Close, Hounslow was charged on Thursday, 20 August with...
Refugees rushed to hospitial with suspected hypothermia after 44 Tonne refrigerated lorry is stopped on the busy M25 near Heathrow
Emergency services were called at around 8.10pm on Tuesday evening to the Poyle Interchange on the M25 Northbound after five suspected refugees thought to be...
A13 closed following serious collision at Thurrock/M25 junction
Officers from Essex Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the west-bound track of the A13 at Thurrock just before the M25 junction...
School Head Teacher Threatens Mum With Legal Action after She Exposes School Bullies
A Chelmsford Mum has been threatened with legal action by a school head teacher if she didn’t remove these pictures. The mum who we have chosen not to name...
A man has been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Frittenden, near Staplehurst
Detectives also remain keen to hear from anyone who has information on the incident, or anyone who can identify a man in a computer generated image which has...
Yarmouth’s Severn class all weather lifeboat, tasked to launch by HM Coastguard to assist a 45 foot yacht
Yarmouth’s Severn class all weather lifeboat, ‘Eric and Susan Hiscock (Wanderer)was tasked to launch by HM Coastguard on Monday 24 May 2021 at 2.13pm to a 45...
Fire crew tackle massive building fire in Bradford
Fire crews are currently dealing with a large unoccupied building fire in Great Horton area. 8 fire appliances are in attendance with supporting appliances and...
Probe launched on the Isle of Wight after Pensioner found dead
Police on the Isle of Wight have launched an investigation following the grim discovery of Pensioner who is deceased and another in a life-threatening...
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after being called to a property in Aldham
Police were called to a house on Halstead Road shortly after 1pm on Tuesday 29 December following reports that a man inside the property was unresponsive...
A man has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after he was convicted of attacking a man on a bus
Rene Thomas, 36 of Murray Grove, N1 was sentenced on Wednesday, 4 November at Snaresbrook Crown Court. He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to grievous...
Man charged with manslaughter of teenager Girl following Stabbed in Camberwell
A man has been charged with manslaughter following the fatal stabbing of a teenage girl at an address in Camberwell. Oluwaseyi Dada (21) of Brisbane Street...
An investigation is underway following a stabbing in Neasden
Police were called at approximately 9.50am on Sunday, 17 January to reports of a stabbing in Neasden Lane North, NW10. Officers and London Ambulance Service...
Death in Bilton Square Margate ‘not suspicious’
A woman has died in hospital after falling from a building into an ‘alley’ beside KFC around 12:30pm on Monday afternoon say Police in Kent. The...
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a Guildford man who was stabbed in Tongham earlier this month
Officers from Surrey and Sussex’s Major Crime Team are investigating the incident after the 37-year-old man sadly died yesterday, (27 October), as a result...
Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in Winson Green
The man, who is thought to be in his 20s, was stabbed at around 2.30pm on Friday in Summerfield Park, Dudley Road. He’s been taken to hospital for treatment...
Five people have been arrested following the discovery of a large number of drugs in Shoreham
Officers were alerted to suspicious packages at a rural address on Tuesday afternoon (June 11). Following investigations, two men and three woman have been...
NCA raid Isle of Wight Property
Officers from the UK National crime Agency descended on to the Isle of Wight and have seized a number of items from a property in Ventnor following a raid on...
A vile and perverted man accused of a serious sexual offence in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, has been jailed for nine years
On the afternoon of Monday 31 August 2020, police were called to Fort Victoria Country Park with a report that a young girl had been seriously sexually...
As Two further murder arrests after Hackney fatal stabbing
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Hackney have made two further arrests. The victim of the stabbing has also been identified. A 26-year-old man and...