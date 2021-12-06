BREAKING KIDDERMINSTER Worcestershire

Major fire on the Hoo farm industrial estate in Kidderminster

December 6, 2021
There is a large fire in Hoo Farm Estate in Kidderminster, Worcestershire. A local urged people on Twitter to avoid the area of the industrial estate. Pictures on social media show massive plumes of smoke filling the sky. Worcestershire County Council Highways and  Travel said roads into the estate are closed and asked people to refrain from visiting the area. More than 20 fire engines from the Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service have been deployed to the scene.

Richard Prine, a spokesman for the Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, said: “20 fire engines heading to the Hoo Farm Industrial Estate in Kidderminster.

“First engine to arrive said the building was around 30 per cent alight.

“Locals are being advised to avoid the area and to keep windows closed.”

 

The single-storey building is 120m by 60m large.

