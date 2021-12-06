There is a large fire in Hoo Farm Estate in Kidderminster, Worcestershire. A local urged people on Twitter to avoid the area of the industrial estate. Pictures on social media show massive plumes of smoke filling the sky. Worcestershire County Council Highways and Travel said roads into the estate are closed and asked people to refrain from visiting the area. More than 20 fire engines from the Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service have been deployed to the scene.
Major fire on the Hoo farm industrial estate in Kidderminster
