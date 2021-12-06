High street marshals return to East Hampshire

From Monday (6 December) our friendly coronavirus marshals are returning to the high streets of East Hampshire and Havant borough offering advice and support to local shoppers and businesses.

The marshals do not have powers to enforce but if they notice any issues, they can talk to the police about them if necessary.

The feedback received from residents when the marshals were on the high streets earlier in the year was positive and people found the marshals a reassuring presence.

The marshals can be recognised by their ‘COVID-19 Marshal’ tabards.

Councillor Ingrid Thomas, portfolio holder for Neighbourhood Quality at East Hampshire District Council, said:

“I’m very happy that we have been able to provide this support for residents and businesses.

“These marshals will help to give residents confidence while they’re doing their Christmas shopping in the district’s high streets.”

The marshals are being funded by the Contain Outbreak Management Fund, developed by the government as part of the Covid-19 response.