The grandfather of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes has said that the couple behind his death “must never see the light of day again”
Suspect charged after drugs stolen in Tonbridge pharmacy burglary
A suspected burglar arrested after a break-in at a Tonbridge pharmacy has been charged. Quantities of drugs were reported stolen after a window was smashed at...
Two men who were jailed for manufacturing and supplying counterfeit identity documents have been ordered to surrender almost £350,000 of their illicit earnings or face a further four and a half years in prison
An NCA investigation found that Ukrainian national Sergiy Mykhaylov, 41, used his home in Stratford as a forgery factory, set up with computers and printers...
Man pushes young girl to the ground in Tidworth
Police appealing for witnesses to an assault which occurred in Tidworth on the 28th October 2019. At approximately 5.30pm, a man in his 20s was assaulted by...
Three people have been arrested following a report that an elderly woman had been defrauded
Three people have been arrested by Kent Police following a report that an elderly woman had been defrauded. It is reported that a large quantity of money...
Full evacuation ordered at Royal London hospital after suspicious package to find
The Royal London hospital as in order to carry out a full evacuation at lunchtime following the discovery of a suspicious package within the hospital...
CCTV images have been issued by officers investigating a high value theft at a Maidstone store
At around 11am on Thursday 4 March 2021, three men entered The Range in St Peter’s Street where it is alleged they placed a number of cosmetics items and...
“Ff Rigby was the hero of the moment”
A crew from Warminster were mobilised to rescue a fox cub in Portway this evening that had got itself stuck within the brickwork of a wall. The RSPCA were...
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a woman from Southampton
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a woman from Southampton. Joanne Sheen is 44-years-old and was reported missing on Saturday 22...
Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a car in Southsea
On 2 August, at around 2.30am, a woman in her 20s is believed to have had her car keys and bank cards stolen. Later that day, she noticed her car was stolen...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal stabbing in west London
Police were called to Uxbridge Road in Shepherd’s Bush at 9.20pm on Wednesday, 26 June following reports of a stabbing. Officers, the London Ambulance Service...
School Girl Rape Probe launched in North London Park
Police have launched an investigation after a schoolgirl was allegedly raped in a north London park by a man who tried to start a conversation with her. The...
Detectives have released images of a man they would like to trace in relation to an alleged sexual assault onboard a bus in Haringey
Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to trace in relation to an alleged sexual assault onboard a bus in Haringey. At around 10:50am on...
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air ambulance have been called after a woman has been pulled from the Water in Cowes this afternoon. Paramedics and the Doctor...
Stabbing in Twickenham
A teenager was found stabbed in the street in yet another day of violence on the streets of London. Police were called to the scene at the Embankment, in...
Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing man from Canterbury
Danny Lawson was reported missing around 12.45pm on Thursday 4 November 2021 and was last seen in the St Stephen’s area of the city. The 33-year-old is...
Criminal damage caused to 12 vehicles parked in Lydd is being investigated by Kent Police officers, who are appealing for witnesses. The vehicles, which were...
Products valued at nearly £1,000 – including champagne and gin – were stolen from a shop in Lymington
Police have today released CCTV images of a man that officers would like to speak with. Its in connection with a series of shoplifting incidents from a Marks...
Police arrest Sixteen Immigrants after they were found packed into two HGV at M25 Motorway Services
Officers from Surrey Road Policing team have arrested Sixteen Immigrants after they were found packed into the back of two lorry late on Tuesday evening...
An investigation has been launched after a woman in her 30s has been found dead in suspicious circumstances at The Ramada Hotel in Finchley, N12. Met police...
Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was fatally stabbed in Finsbury Park in January are continuing to appeal for information
Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was fatally stabbed in Finsbury Park in January are continuing to appeal for information. Takieddine...
Approximately 60 sheep sadly died as a result of the collision
A man has been arrested after a lorry containing livestock overturned on the A24 at Dial Post, near Horsham. Approximately 60 sheep sadly died as a result of...
A police officer injured following a road traffic collision in Aldeburgh has now been discharged from hospital, as two people arrested in connection with the...
Major sea search after person reported in the water
A huge ongoing search involving all emergency service is taking place on the South coast this evening. Search and rescue teams from the UK coastguard and...
A serving Portsmouth Police Officer – specially trained in domestic abuse – has been found guilty of gross misconduct after manipulating a ‘highly-vulnerable’ female victim.
The male Portsmouth PC – who we are legally banned from naming – has yet to be sacked from the force after asking the vulnerable young domestic...