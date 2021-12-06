An e-scooter rider who assaulted a police officer who was trying to flag him down has been jailed

George Vakis was seen riding up and down in London Road, Bexhill at 6.30pm on August 3 while officers dealt with a separate matter.

An officer recognised the 19-year-old and walked towards him and directed him to stop.

But Vakis kicked the officer, causing him to lose balance and fall to the pavement. He suffered a wound to his hand as a result.

Vakis rode away from the area, but the attending officers recognised him from previous stop checks and were able to arrest him.

When he was interviewed, he tried to claim the officers had mistaken his identity despite footage of him captured from a police car and on the officers’ bodyworn cameras.

Vakis was shown wearing a distinctive pair of Nike trainers in the footage, and was still wearing them when arrested.

At Lewes Crown Court on November 19, Vakis, of Thakeham Close, Bexhill, admitted wounding the officer without intent and was sentenced to one year in detention at a youth offenders’ institution.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence for riding the e-scooter, driving without insurance, and failing to stop when directed by an officer. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Last month police issued renewed advice to e-scooter riders that the powered vehicles remain illegal to use in public.

Riders can face arrest, prosecution, and having the electric scooter seized if seen using them on the road or pavement in Sussex.