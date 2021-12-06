Around 100 cars blocked near Buxton due to heavy snow on roads as the storm starts to move in
Around 100 cars blocked near Buxton due to heavy snow on roads
You may also like
20,000 stranded Brits returning to the UK from South Asia on UK charter flights
More than 20,000 British travellers, on 83 Government charter flights, will return to the UK from across South Asia by 7 May. In recent days, 28 further...
Police bust and close Snodland drug house
A Snodland property associated with persistent drug activity and anti-social behaviour has been issued with a closure order. Kent Police applied for the...
The victim, a man in his sixties was walking when he was assaulted by up to five males
It happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday (17/9) at the end of Newport Road at Woolstone. The victim, a man in his sixties was walking when he was...
The A249 closed after HGV catches alight
Police and Kent Fire and Rescue have closed the A249 between Sittingbourne and the Isle of Sheppey in Kent following a vehicle fire. At around 8.30 am...
Men charged with attempted murder and drugs offences Published on: 24 May 2018, 11:27 a.m. Detectives in Southampton have charged two men with attempted murder...
Police are investigating a report of three newborn lambs being killed at a farm in Kingsclere Road, Kingsclere near Basingstoke. The lambs appear to have been...
Can you help us find 31-year-old Alistair Clark from Great Dunmow
He was reported as missing around 3.15pm this afternoon.Police believe Alistair may be using public transport and may have travelled to Colchester or Clacton...
A man who violently assaulted a Maidstone police officer and left bite marks on his face has been jailed
At around 11.10am on 21 October 2020, a constable in uniform was on patrol in an unmarked police vehicle in Maidstone town centre. He was notified of a...
Facebook have been up to their old tricks again
Are you aware of a new feature that Facebook added since the February 1st update? Many of you probably don’t know that over the past 8 weeks Facebook has...
Detectives working on a murder investigation in Holloway have charged a man.
Detectives working on a murder investigation in Holloway have charged a man. Sable Thomas, 42 of Dalmeny Road N7 was charged with murder on Wednesday, 6 May...
A burglar who stole more than £7,000 worth of goods in six months has been jailed
A prolific shoplifter and burglar who stole more than £7,000 worth of goods in six months has been jailed. Reashad Quirk stole perfume, alcohol and...
Baby fighting for her life after falling 40ft from her bedroom window
Emergency services have rushed to a three year old girl this evening who has fallen from the 3rd floor flat of Mulberry House on the junction of Bedford Street...
A man has been sentenced for his involvement in supplying class A drugs to those living in Gloucester and Cheltenham
Owais Hassanjee, 29 and formerly of Park End Road in Gloucester was sentenced to four years in prison at Gloucester Crown Court after previously pleading...
Police in Wiltshire have released CCTV images of people we want to speak to after reports of teenagers throwing fireworks at people in Swindon town centre
Between approximately 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday (03/11), we received a number of reports alleging that young teenage boys on bikes were firing fireworks at...
Parking Warden Spotted Issuing A Rapid Response Vehicle With A Parking Ticket
Video footage has emerged on social media of a medic’s Rapid Response Vehicle being issued with a parking ticket on Trinity Road, Gosport. Emergency...
M25 Closed in both Directions after Distressed Person threatened to jump from Bridge
Police and Highways Englands closed 8 lanes of the UK busiest motorway in the early hours of Monday morning after a man with no shoes on threaten to jump from...
Officers are appealing for any witnesses who can provide more details about a white vehicle involved in a disturbance in Tunstall
Police were called to multiple reports of disturbances involving a number of people armed with bladed weapons on Nash Peake Street at around 3:10 pm on the...
Second man charged after Milton Keynes Murder probe
A second man has been charged as Thames Valley Police continues its murder investigation in Milton Keynes. Today (25/10), Earl Bevans, aged 22, of no fixed...
London Fire Brigade U turn in rank structure
London Fire Brigade will be returning to a rank structure on 15 October 2019 – Leading Firefighters, Sub Officers, Station Officers, Station Commanders...
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Thatcham
At around 6.25pm on Monday (9/7) the victim, a woman aged in her sixties, was in a property in Benham Hill, London Road, when her dogs looked out of a window...
Passengers injured after two trains collide in ‘major incident’
Several people have been injured after two trains collided in a “major incident” near Salisbury station. One carriage derailed at Fisherton...
Mystery after Portsmouth bus lane is cordoned off with Police tape
Officers from Hampshire Constablary in Portsmouth have thrown up a cordon in Portsmouth. Police tape has been erected on the bus lane outside the Admiral Lord...
Two men sentenced after being found guilty of GBH in Watford
Two men have been sentenced after they were both found guilty of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) in Watford. Sami Sarout, aged 28, of no fixed address, appeared...
Man Found on Portsmouth Industrial Estate believed to be Missing Brian Richardson
The body of man who was discovered in a Silver Renault Megane this morning is believed to missing pensioner 78-year-old Brian Richardson. Police discovered the...