Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a mixed used commercial building in Floral Street, Covent Garden.

A room on the first floor and a void between the first and second floors is alight.

The Brigade was called at 1.20pm Crews from Soho, Shoreditch, Dowgate and Shadwell Fire Stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.