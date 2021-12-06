Two Polish men have been convicted for attempting to smuggle two handguns and ammunition into the UK
You may also like
Posh Travellers Claim British Weather is Too Cold and ‘We Are Off’
Travellers in Cosham who have been told to leave have said that they are going anyway due to the British weather. The travellers who have 18 caravans and...
The court heard that Blanch had also been convicted of 11 other sexual offences against young boys which took place in the Runnymede borough between the early 1960s and 1980s
Philip Blanch, of Belaugh Avenue in Lowestoft, Suffolk, carried out the assaults between 1975 and 1977 when the victim was between 12 and 13 years old. Blanch...
Two children rescued from Southampton Flat fire in Southampton
Two children were rescued from a first floor flat after a fire in a Southampton shop early this morning (February 15). Two adults and a dog were also led from...
Man arrested following cat injury incidents
A man has been arrested following a number of incidents in Norwich where cats have been injured. Officers in Norwich have arrested a man aged in his late teens...
Two arrests made over fatal Tower Hamlets stabbing
Detectives investigating the murder of a man stabbed to death on Saturday, 15 June, have made two arrests as they continue to appeal for information. Detective...
The UK has reported another 345 coronavirus deaths and 8,523 new cases, while more than 19 million people have now had their first vaccine
The UK has reported another 345 coronavirus deaths and 8,523 new cases, while more than 19 million people have now had their first vaccine. It compares with...
Mobile Signal problems for O2 and Vodafone Customers
It’s bad news for customers of O2, GiffGaff, Tesco Mobile and Vodafone as the popular networks are experiencing signal issues on the Isle of Wight today...
Night-time work to improve Godshill village road
The main road through Godshill village is due to be resurfaced in May. The work by Island Roads under the Highways PFI scheme will be undertaken at night –...
Fire crews tackle Telehandler fire in Southwick
Hampshire Fire and Rescue service have sent two fire crews to Belney Lane in Southwick near Portsmouth after a telehandler burst into flames this lunchtime...
Family tributes issued following fatal collision on the A30
Police are now in a position to confirm the names of two teenagers who died following a collision on the A30 Ella Alford, 18 of Pembroke Road, Basingstoke, was...
B&M Come to Rescue of Gosport Girl after She lost her Birthday Money
Yesterday we published and shared the heartbreaking story of a little girl who lost her birthday money on a trip to B&M. Well, the store pulled-out all...
In excess of 100 street deals of suspected heroin and crack cocaine have been seized from a car near Sevenoaks. The drugs were found and the driver arrested...
M25 Motorway reopened and man arrested
The M25 between junctions 3 and 4 has now been reopened Kent Police was called at 5.17am on Tuesday 11 June regarding a distressed man on a footbridge above...
Have your say on Hayling Park’s new play area
This summer, the play area at Hayling Park is being refurbished and the council wants your help! New, fun and exciting equipment will be installed that could...
Major rescue operation after person falls in Needles Woodland on the Isle of Wight
A major rescue operation is taking place this afternoon on the Isle of Wight after a person fell and broken their femur in a woodland just West of Yarmouth on...
Purley Town Centre on lockdown following stabbing
A large part of Purley town centre is cordoned off tonight amid reports of a double stabbing. Police have confirmed that a victim was stabbed in the hand at...
Manhunt for Gosport sex attacker Who’s on the loose
Police are investigating a report of an attempted sexual assault in Bittern Close between 12.30am – 1am on Friday (5 April). An 18-year-old woman was walking...
Magistrates jailed Havant shoplifter Natalie Murphy
A 40-year-old woman from Rowlands Castle has been sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to shoplifting offences in Havant and Fareham...
The family of a “gorgeous” two-year-old boy who died in hospital after being found critically injured in Bridgend have paid tribute to him
Reid Steele died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on Thursday afternoon after being found at a house in the Welsh town, and police are treating the...
CCTV released in respect of Newham stabbing
Detectives investigating a stabbing in Newham that has left a man in a life-threatening condition in hospital have released images of two suspects they are...
“Courtney was a bubbly girl, who loved to be around friends and family, she was so loveable and protective of her peers.
A 14-year-old girl who died following a fatal collision in St Helens on Saturday, 19 September has been named as Courtney Ellis from Haydock. Courtney’s mum...
Preventing people from losing money to scammers was the top priority when Kent Police worked with bank staff to meet and greet customers at HSBC UK in Canterbury
On Tuesday 17 August 2021, Steve Kelly, the force’s Prevent and Protect Fraud Officer, was joined by members of his team and representatives from the bank...
Ninth arrests over Stamford Hill Murder
Police investigating the murder of Elyon Poku in Stamford Hill last September have made a ninth arrest. On Wednesday, 27 March, an 18-year-old man was arrested...
Teen arrested in London terror Plot
Officers from the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command (SO15) arrested an 18-year-old man at around 00:10hrs on Friday, 18 May on suspicion of...