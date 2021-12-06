Six men jailed for the murder in Batley of a man who they continued to attack as he lay defenceless have had their sentences increased by a joint 28 years

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team has welcomed a decision by the Court of Appeal to increase the minimum term sentences of all six males for the murder of Bradley Gledhill in Batley from a combined 81 years to a total of 109 years.

Two of Bradley’s friends were also seriously injured in the incident on Park Croft in June 2020, for which the six men were jailed at Leeds Crown Court in July 2021.

At a hearing today ( Monday December 6) the Court of Appeal announced the following increases to the murder sentences.

Usman Karolia (21) of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley, had the minimum term of his life imprisonment sentence increased from 21 to 27 years.

Ahmed Karolia (24) of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley had the minimum term of his life imprisonment sentence increased from 16 years to 21 years.

Nabeel Naseer (19) of Gordale Close, Dewsbury had the minimum term of his detention for life sentence increased from 11 to 16 years.

Raja Nawaz (19) Longfield Road, Heckmondwike had the minimum term of his life imprisonment sentence increased from 12 to 16 years.

Irfan Hussain (18) Church Walk, Batley, had the minimum term of his detention for life for murder sentence increased from 11 to 16 years.

Nikash Hussain (18) of Low Road, Dewsbury had the minimum term of his detention for life sentence increased from 10 to 13 years.