A CCTV image has been issued following a report of theft and racist abuse in #Swanley

December 7, 2021
At around 5pm on Thursday 11 November 2021, a man entered a supermarket in London Road where it is alleged he attempted to steal a quantity of clothing and confectionery.

He was challenged as he tried to leave the premises and is reported to have made racist comments towards a member of staff, before leaving empty-handed.
Our investigating officer, PC Charlie Butler, said: ‘We would like to identify the person pictured in the CCTV image who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.
‘I would urge anybody who recognises him to contact the appeal line.’
Anyone with information is asked to call us on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/231347/21.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the anonymous online form on their website.
