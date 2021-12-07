At around 5pm on Thursday 11 November 2021, a man entered a supermarket in London Road where it is alleged he attempted to steal a quantity of clothing and confectionery.
A CCTV image has been issued following a report of theft and racist abuse in #Swanley
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Crawley
The 37-year-old man walked from Maiden Lane along a footpath in Ewhurst Wood, near to Crawley Avenue, around 5pm on Friday (October 30). During this...
M11 motorway closed following multi vehicle collision
The M11 motorway southbound between junctions Junction Sixand Junction Four has been closed by Essex Police following a multi vehicle road traffic collision...
One person taken to hospital after Bus crash in Bromley
Emergency services were called to a collision involving a bus and car in Bromley on Sunday night. Fire crews from Bromley, Officers from the Met Police and ...
Three men have been charged with the murder of Nathaniel Eyewu-Ago in Greenwich
Nico Elliot, 22 of Victoria Road, E17 and Nicholas Elliot, 25 of no fixed address were charged on Thursday, 10 June with murder and aggravated burglary. A 17...
Missing:Paul is a military veteran likely to be in the #Leyton or #Walthamstow areas
Police are concerned for the welfare of Paul Hurst aged 52. Paul is a military veteran likely to be in the #Leyton or #Walthamstow areas. He may be sleeping...
Police have charged a man with murder following a shooting in Islington
Jaden McGibbon of Warltersville Road, N19 was charged on Sunday, 13 June with the murder of 19-year-old Taylor Cox. McGibbon will appear in custody at Highbury...
Celebrity fashion television icon Gok Wan, Is today in Bishopstoke
Shoppers in Tesco Express on Bishopstoke road were amazed and surprised to see Gok and his father shopping inside the store awaiting their car to be washed by...
“Our daughter was only 21 years old when she was murdered”
A man who stabbed his ex-partner to death in #Leicester and then stopped police in the street implicating himself in the attack has been convicted of murder...
A21 Tonbridge Bridge fall no longer being treated as suspicious
Detectives investigating the circumstances around the death of a woman who fell from a bridge on the A21 are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances...
Rapist found guilty of Southampton Riverside Park attack
Jozef Janczura, 34 of Laburnum Road, Southampton has been found guilty of raping and assaulting an 18-year-old woman in Riverside Park in Southampton on...
Detectives investigating a shooting in Croydon which has left a man in a life-threatening condition in hospital are releasing images of somebody who is believed to have witnessed the incident
Police were called at approximately 9pm on Saturday, 13 March to reports of a shooting in Church Street. Officers attended and found a man in his 30s with...
Collision closes roads in Orpington
Police have closed part of Court Road and Goddington Lane area in Orpington. The road closed is as of 6.50pm as officers on scene dealing with a road traffic...
An assault which happened in front of terrified families at a caravan park in Eastchurch has led to four men being handed jail terms
Jason Taylor Snr, Oliver Taylor, Carl Allam and Jason Taylor Jnr were all jailed for the violent incident which resulted in the victim being punched and...
Operation Stack is set to be put in place this afternoon by Police and Highways on the M20 motorway in Kent
The M20 is closed between Junction 8 for Hollingbourne and Leeds Castle, and Junction 9 for Ashford due to the implementation of Operation Stack, Highways...
Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Herne Bay
At around 10.30pm on Wednesday 14 October 2020, a black Peugeot 3008 was travelling on the A291, Canterbury Road, towards the roundabout at the junction with...
Police investigate after a car being driven on the A228 had it’s sunroof smashed by an unknown object
Police want to find two children with cycles who were on a bridge over Ashton Way around 12:15pm Sunday afternoon when the sunroof a car being driven on the...
Police say they are not looking for an another suspect in Crawley College Gun and knife drama
Sussex Police have confirmed, they are NOT looking for another suspect, contrary to reports on social media earlier. “Police are continuing their...
First pictures of the three men who have been named as the victims of the Seven Kings Triple murders The men were knifed to death after a large group of Indian...
Can you help us find missing man Ion from Sunbury-on-Thames?
Ion, 38 was last seen leaving his home in Sunbury-on-Thames yesterday afternoon (6 June) and his friends and family are growing increasingly concerned for...
Woking Crack dealer jailed for three years
A Woking drug dealer is behind bars for three years and four months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cannabis at...
Multi-million cash courier who thought she would be living a “perfect life” sentenced to 34 months in jail
A money launderer who was caught trying to smuggle almost £2 million out of the UK in her suitcases has been jailed for almost three years. The...
Man named as Rotherham murder inquiry continues
A 45-year-old man who died after being found with serious injuries in the Parkgate area of Rotherham on Tuesday has today (Thursday 7 October) been named as...
Family of a 33-year-old man who died in a collision on the A395 at Laneast have paid tribute to a ’loving and gentle’ son, brother and uncle
Loved-ones of Shannon Rundle, from Launceston, said he ‘touched so many people’s lives for the better. Emergency services were called to a three-car...
Hillingdon Hospital has closed to emergency admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak
