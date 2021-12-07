Two men have died after an serious flat fire in Blackpool

Emergency services were called to Hornby Road in Blackpool on Monday evening around 10pm on 6th December 2021.

Neighbours raised the alarm reporting black smoke issuing from the flat above them with reports of persons reported.

Despite the efforts of Police, Firefighters and Paramedics, two men were declared dead at the scene.

A joint investigation has been launched by Lancashire Police and the fire and rescue service.

A scene has been established by officers and a cordon has been put in place.

Lancashire police have been approached for further details