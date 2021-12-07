Have you seen Stephen Pennington the Convicted rapist is wanted for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order

Pennington, 33, is wanted after breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and notification requirements.

He is a registered sex offender who was jailed in 2009 for rape.

He is described as white, five ft 11 ins tall, slim build. His last known address was Gorton Street in Blackpool but he also has links to Chorley, North Wales, Manchester and Wigan.

Pennington uses the aliases Stephen Johnson, Steve Porter and Stephen Kayzer.

If anyone sees him or knows where he is please contact 01253 604019 or email mosovowest@lancashire.police.uk.

For any immediate sightings please call 999.