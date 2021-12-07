The family of a man who was sadly killed in Thornaby have released new images in tribute to him, as a man was today convicted of his murder

James Stokoe, aged 40, tragically died after suffering fatal injuries in an attack by 34-year-old Alexander Layton on Trenchard Avenue in Thornaby in May 2020.

Layton was convicted unanimously by a jury at Teesside Crown Court and will be sentenced tomorrow, Tuesday 7th December.

Today, the family of James Stokoe said: “Nothing will ever bring back our beloved James and we have to live with the consequences of what happened for the rest of our lives.

“He was a much loved husband, father, son and son in law and he is dearly missed by all of us.

“James was treasured by so many people with his wonderful, kind and gentle nature and his loss to us all is unimaginable.”

James’ family have requested privacy at this very difficult time so that they can grieve in peace.

Senior Investigating Officer, Temporary Detective Superintendent Helen Barker said: “James Stokoe was subjected to a horrifying attack which subsequently ended his life in the most tragic way.

“This was a shocking incident which occurred in the presence of James’ young son, which will undoubtedly have had a huge effect on him.

“The death of James has had a traumatic impact on his whole family and my thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“Today, Alexander Layton has been found guilty of this horrendous attack and I hope that any sentence handed down will provide some form of comfort to James’ family. Even though this will never bring James back, we hope that Layton receives a lengthy custodial sentence.

“I would like to acknowledge the bravery of James’ family throughout this investigation. This has been harrowing for them and they have acted with incredible dignity throughout this ordeal.

“Lastly, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many witnesses who came forward to assist officers with their investigation and I would also like to thank all the officers and staff who attended the scene and investigated the crime afterwards.”