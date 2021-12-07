Police in York are investigating a serious injury collision involving a teenage cyclist and a gritting lorry in the Dringhouses area

It occurred on St Helen’s Road at the junction with Tadcaster Road at around 4.45pm (Monday 6 December 2021).

The rider, who is aged in his late teens and from York, had to be freed from underneath the gritting lorry by firefighters while receiving emergency treatment from paramedics.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance with suspected serious lower-body injuries.

The driver of the gritter was not injured in the incident. He is helping the police with the ongoing investigation.

Local diversions were in place while the emergency services worked at the scene.

The roads reopened just after 6pm.

Witnesses, motorists with dash-cams or anyone who recalls seeing the cyclist or the gritter prior to the incident, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Alternatively, you can make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website. Please quote reference number 12210255965 when providing details.