A 33-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years, with an extended licence of 17 years, after being found guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl

Following a four-day trial at Northampton Crown Court, a jury took only 90 minutes to find Alan William John Upton guilty of all 11 offences – two counts of rape and nine counts of sexual activity with a child.

The offences relate to incidents in 2018 and 2019 when Upton repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl when she was just 14-years-old.

At Northampton Crown Court on December 3, Upton was jailed for 15 years.

Lead Investigator, DC James Wright, said: “First of all, I would like to commend the bravery of the young woman in this case who not only had the courage to report what happened to her to Northamptonshire Police, but supported the investigation right to the end.

“She also stood up in court and gave evidence against her abuser, showing courage far beyond her years and courage no one should ever be asked to find.

“I would also like to thank the witnesses who presented evidence at court and helped to convict Upton. They too showed that they would not be scared or intimidated by him.

“Upton shamelessly denied any wrongdoing from the start – from his police interview all the way through to trial. Ultimately, the jury saw through his lies and after only a short time deliberating, found him guilty of all offences.

“Upton preyed on this young woman in a cruel and calculating manner, subjecting her to the worst type of abuse that a child can face. As a result of her bravery, Upton will now have years staring at the same four walls, to reflect on his despicable behaviour.”

Upton was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order which means that he will never be allowed any unsupervised contact with any female under the age of 16.