Major rescue operation taking place after teenager jumps 30 feet on to live railway line in Winchester

A major rescue operation has swung into action into attempts to help rescue and save a teenager after they jumped from a 30-foot bridge onto a live railway line in Winchester we can reveal.

Police, Fire crews, a “HART” Team from the South Central ambulance service, Ambulance doctors and Network rail staff have all scrambled to the scene near to Peter Symonds College in the City of Winchester. Emergency workers were scrambled just after 1am on Tuesday 7th December 2021 following reports that the teenager has who is understood to be 18 years old jumped.

Specialist Rope rescue teams that are part of Hampshire And Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue USAR team have also been called to assist due to the location and issues with gaining access to the injured teen.

The railway line power was live but has also been isolated as a priority to assist with the rescue operation.

Hampshire Police and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue have been approached for more details More to follow