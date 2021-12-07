Man arrested after being seen ‘slumped’ at steering wheel by off-duty officer

The quick-thinking actions of an off-duty police officer who spotted a driver slumped over his steering wheel in Canterbury led to an arrest being made.

The officer saw the man at the wheel of a transit van in The Street, Bishopsbourne shortly before 4pm on Monday 6 December 2021. The keys were in the ignition and the engine was running.

The off-duty officer then called on-duty colleagues who attended the scene and administered a breath test.

The man, who is in his forties and from Gillingham, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and cultivating cannabis.

The cultivation arrest relates to an incident in April when officers attended a report of a fire at a property in Mote Road, Maidstone. Fire investigators located over 80 cannabis plants within the property.