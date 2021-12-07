Police investigating an incident where anti-Semitic abuse was directed at a group of people on a bus in Oxford Street have released new images of three men they would like to speak to

At around 8pm on Monday, 29 November, police received a report that a group of people had shouted anti-Semitic abuse towards the passengers of a privately hired bus.

Officers stopped the bus in Grosvenor Place to check on the welfare of the passengers and to confirm that nobody had been injured.

Detective Inspector Kevin Eade, from the local policing team in Westminster, said: “Our investigation into this appalling incident continues and we are now in a position to release three clearer images of the men we would like to speak to.

“Despite extensive enquiries over the past week, we are yet to make any arrests, however I am confident that somebody will recognise the people in these images, and I would urge anyone who does to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 6184/29Nov. Alternatively, call the Charing Cross Hate Crime Unit direct on 07900 608 252 [during office hours only] or email AWMailbox-.HateCrimeUnit@met.police.uk