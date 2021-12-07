There are concerns for missing veteran Tony Crewdson-Kennedy
You may also like
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was tragically killed in a collision with a car in Brighton
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was tragically killed in a collision with a car in Brighton.The incident involving a silver Jaguar...
Firefighters battle car fire by the Hare and Hounds
Freifghters have extinguished a car fire outside the Hare and Hounds in Arreton this afternoon The blaze took hold of a Black BMW X5 at around 4.50pm and no...
Woman Stabbed to Death over a Seventy Pound Drug Deal in Portmsouth
Two woman remain in custody after the fatal stabbing of a woman at a property in Portsmouth on Saturday evening. Police launched a murder probe after a woman...
Major Emergency Call out following two incidents in Portsmouth Harbour Water
Firefighters from Cosham, Fareham and the Water rescue support unit have been called along with a Hart Team from South Central Ambulance and Two Coastguard...
Dover county line dealer arrested on return to London is jailed
A county line drug dealer caught with a large amount of cash after his car was seen leaving Kent has been jailed. Joseph Odoi, 19, was arrested in east London...
A man who attacked police officers with an axe has been jailed
Vasile Alexandru, 30 of Pelly Road, Newham, E13 appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court where he was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment. At an earlier...
Kent Police has issued the first charge in the county in connection with allegations a man repeatedly breached Government social distancing guidance
Kent Police has issued the first charge in the county in connection with allegations a man repeatedly breached Government social distancing guidance. ...
Peado Labourer David Nicholas Wilson has admitted 96 sex abuse offences against 51 boys aged four to 14 from across the UK
Labourer David Nicholas Wilson, 36, created and used the series of fake identities to contact the victims on Facebook and other social media. Using...
A man who shared extremist material encouraging violent Jihad has been jailed
The offences date back to 2017 and relate to Islamist material which glorified acts of terrorism. Fahd Ismail, 33 (09.07.88), of south east London was...
Police are investigating two robberies that happened in the Bitterne area in the last three days. On Sunday, May 15 at 9.30pm a man reportedly entered...
Forty migrants arrested who climbed aboard a ferry
Police in Calais have arrested more than 40 migrants who climbed aboard a ferry which had arrived at the port from Dover, while another 11 migrants have been...
Jewellery and cash stolen in Swanley burglary
A large amount of jewellery along with cash was reported stolen from a property in Swanley following a break-in. The burglary took place between 11am and 8...
Two people have been arrested for modern slavery offences following a pre-planned operation by the Met’s Modern Slavery Child Exploitation team
Two people have been arrested for modern slavery offences following a pre-planned operation by the Met’s Modern Slavery Child Exploitation team. Search...
Man Shot Dead in pre Planned Police Operation in Huddersfield West Yorkshire
A man was shot and killed during an incident on the M62 tonight, say West Yorkshire Police. The man was shot at about 6pm during a police incident at J24 of...
A further 12,330 coronavirus cases have been reported in the UK, according to the latest government figures.
A further 12,330 coronavirus cases have been reported in the UK, according to the latest government figures. And 205 people have died within 28 days of testing...
Underground Terror Suspected arrested by Kent Police
Detectives investigating the terrorist attack at Parsons Green on Friday, 15 September have made an arrest in connection with the investigation. The 18-year...
Two men have been found guilty of manslaughter following the death of a man who passed away 13 years after being assaulted in Hednesford
Bernie Peter Smith, 30, of Rowley Close, Hednesford, and Kyle Neil Smith, 33, of Pebble Drive, Blackfords, Cannock, were found guilty of the manslaughter of...
Officers investigating the theft of a bicycle in Herne Bay are appealing for information
At around 8.30pm on Monday 25 October 2021, a man attended a property in the Broomfield Road area of the town after arranging to buy the ‘Cube Reaction Hybrid’...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was robbed and threatened with a knife
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was robbed and threatened with a knife. The incident happened this morning (15/9) at approximately 7...
WightFibre becomes a Member the Institute of Customer Service
WightFibre has announced that it has become the first company on the Isle of Wight to become a member of The Institute of Customer Service. Recognition of...
A36 closed in both directions following serious collision
The A36 in Wiltshire is closed in both directions between the A27 near Whiteparish and A338 near Salisbury due to a collision. All three emergency services are...
Long delays after grab lorry malfunction and gets stuck under bridge
A lorry carrying scaffold equipment has become stuck under a bridge on Grosvenor Road, in London The lorry grad is understood to have malfunctioned and got...
Police are urgently appealing for information to help trace woman who has gone missing in Leeds
Sara Magari, aged 38, from Armley, was reported missing last night with concerns raised for her welfare. Detective Inspector Al Cheyne, of Leeds...
Something fishy going on near Heathrow after HGV loses it\’s load on the M4 motorway
The M4 westbound has been closed between junctions Junction 3 and Junction 4. An HGV has lost its load onto the carriageway containing a significant...