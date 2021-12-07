BREAKING DOVER FOLKESTONE KENT

There are concerns for missing veteran Tony Crewdson-Kennedy

December 7, 2021
1 Min Read
 Tony 61, was last know to be in the Folkestone area in Kent at approximately 3pm yesterday 6th December 2021.
Tony is 6’4” and of slim build. Tony is currently not wearing his dentures so will have several missing teeth.
If anyone has any information on Tony then please call Kent Police on 101 quoting incident reference number 06-1424
