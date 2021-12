Kent Police was called at 7.42am on Tuesday 7 December 2021 to reports of a disturbance in Dover Road, Whitfield.

During the incident, a man is reported to have entered a stationary vehicle before he was restrained by some members of the public using cable ties.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of attempting to steal a motor vehicle.

He remains in custody as enquiries continue.