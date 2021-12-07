A sixth suspect has been arrested in connection with a Tunbridge Wells murder investigation

The 25-year-old man from Romford, Essex was detained on Monday 6 December 2021 and taken into custody.

The investigation by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate commenced after a man was found fatally injured in Caley Road, at around 3.15am on Saturday 4 December 2021.

Four other people from Essex, a man aged 28, two men aged 18, and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 December. They all remain in custody.

The 17-year-old was also detained on suspicion of producing cannabis and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

A 33-year-old woman from Essex who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed to return to the police station on 29 December.

Investigators continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them. They are particularly keen to see any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that may assist their enquiries.

You can send information and share footage through the Major Incident Public Portal (https://mipp.police.uk/).

Witnesses can also contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 04-0191. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.