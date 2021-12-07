BREAKING Cosham HAMPSHIRE PORTSMOUTH

Can you help Police find missing Eva from Cosham?

December 7, 2021
Eva, 13, was last seen in Paulsgrove and we and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare. She is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, with long auburn hair. She was last seen with a large grey River Island handbag. Anyone with information please contact Hampshire Police on 101

