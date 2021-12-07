At around 9.30pm on Saturday 9 October, a woman was waiting for a bus replacement service at the station when a group of young people pushed in front of her in the queue.
Officers investigating an assault against a woman at Three Bridges railway station are today releasing images in connection
You may also like
LIverpool Street evacuated after fuel leak
Buildings have been evacuated while police investigate a possible fuel leak at a property in Liverpool. Merseyside Police said they received a report of...
A fraudster who stole tens of thousands of pounds from a charity run pre-school near Sittingbourne has been ordered to pay back more than £30,000 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Kerry Goldsmith appeared before Maidstone Court on Thursday 8 April 2021 and was told she will have to pay compensation totalling £33,121 to the early...
Elderly resident uses personal alarm pendant to call for firefighters’ help
Three crews of firefighters responded to a call for help from an elderly resident who had been overcome with smoke and collapsed during a fire at his home. The...
Police are concerned for missing Melissa Bethel who is heavily pregnant
Police are concerned for missing Melissa Bethel who is heavily pregnant. The 28-year-old was last seen on Saturday (13 July) in Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne...
A child rapist has been sentenced to 20 years in jail after he admitted repeatedly raping a young girl
A man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail after he admitted repeatedly raping a young girl over a five-year period. Adrian Donaldson, 37 of Tottenham was...
Witnesses are being sought after a woman reported being repeatedly kicked during a robbery in a Margate park
A woman in her twenties was walking though Tivoli Park and had just turned into the tunnel towards Hartsdown Park when she was pushed to the ground and...
A convicted drugs trafficker is now set to lose his house after a court imposed a confiscation order on him, totalling more than £108,000
Mazhar Abbas, 47yrs, is currently serving a 12 year and six months prison sentence after being convicted in April 2018 for his part in a conspiracy to traffic...
One of the offenders was jailed for 26 weeks, while the other was fined
Two Norfolk Police officers who detained a pair of violent offenders wanted for threatening murder and blackmail have been nominated for The National Police...
New joint search on Rock Groynes for missing Owen Harding from Saltdean
A joint search operation has taken place in Saltdean this afternoon for missing Owen Harding. Newhaven Coastguard Team where called to assist Sussex Police...
Information, witnesses and dash-cam sought following road traffic collision
Officers from our Roads Policing Team are appealing for information, witnesses and dashcam footage following a road traffic collision this morning (29 March)...
Families who have lost loved ones, some in tragic circumstances, will have to wait even longer for closure as there is no set date for inquests to resume on the Isle of Wight
Coroner Caroline Sumeray has said that risking lives to investigate a death is not justifiable after being probed on why inquests are not going ahead...
A detective inspector has been dismissed without notice after he was proven to have committed gross misconduct
A detective inspector has been dismissed without notice after he was proven to have committed gross misconduct. DI Kevin Downard, based at MO3 Covert Policing...
Reminder to UK motorists driving in the EU from 1 January
Number plates with the EU logo will need a separate GB sticker.
Number plates with GB + Union Flag don’t need a sticker in most EU countries.
Hampshire Constabulary warns Portsmouth residents following recent catalytic converter thefts
Officers in Portsmouth are warning local residents to be vigilant following two catalytic converter thefts from vehicles this week. On Wednesday 14 April, it...
Kent Police taser man following domestic related call in Gravesend
A man resisting arrest and posing a threat to Police has been tasered following a domestic related call where a woman was assaulted. Unknown if the incident...
Officers were on a routine patrol when they witnessed what they believed to be a drug deal taking place inside an alleyway
Two people have been charged with being involved in supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Chatham. Officers were on a routine patrol when they witnessed what...
An operation targeting rural crime in areas close to #Maidstone, #TunbridgeWells and #Sevenoaks has led to the seizure of stolen quad bikes as well as vehicles linked to suspected criminals
Marked and plain clothed patrols took part in two days of action aimed at clamping down on burglary and theft offences in and around locations which also...
Police make arrest over Crossharbour Station Murder
Detectives from British Transport Police have today arrested a man in connection to the murder investigation at Crossharbour DLR station. This afternoon, a 21...
Met Party Police dealt with 11 unlicensed music events and illegal gatherings in London last night
Officers from the Met’s Central Public Order Command Team dealt with 11 unlicensed music events and illegal gatherings in London last night (Saturday, 31...
Warning issued to be aware of an ongoing HMRC telephone scam
Action Fraud has made us aware of a number of reports this month from people who have been called by somebody purporting to be from HMRC (Her Majesty’s...
A factory supervisor died after being stabbed more than 100 times by two youths wielding a samurai sword, a court has heard
Robert Wilson, 53, was attacked after he asked the pair to leave the car park of a factory in Huddersfield on 16 January, Leeds Crown Court was told. Kiyran...
Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, has today volunteered at the Solent View Medical Practice to help them with their vaccination programme
Caroline signed up to assist health and social care workers as they continue to vaccinate local constituents and help protect them against coronavirus. ...
Police are very concerned for missing teenager Amber Kolliari from Angmering.
Police are very concerned for missing teenager Amber Kolliari from Angmering Amber, 15, went missing with Chloe Postlethwaite on 13 April but Chloe has since...
Police Chiefs need to hang their heads in shame. No excuses pictures have been released of the shocking accommodation that has been lay on for those involved...