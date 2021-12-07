Arthur Labinjo-Hughes can finally have a funeral 16 months on from his death after his killer father agreed to allow his body to be released
A county lines drug dealer has been sentenced at Swindon Crown Court to 54 months in prison after being convicted of supplying crack cocaine and heroin from London to Swindon on a regular basis
The court heard how Ezakyle Davis, 23, from Ilford used the pseudonym Logan to sell drugs – building up a well-established class A drug supply line in...
A woman was rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus outside Lewisham station last night injuries are now non life-threatening.
Police were called to Loampit Vale, near the junction with Station Road, to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and cyclist shortly before 10.50pm. A...
Murdered Eastleigh Man named as Sagar Bhatti
Friends and family have paid tribute to the Eastleigh man who was pushed in front of a car in the early hours of Sunday morning in Eastleigh and died. The...
Paramedics and the air ambulance doctors have treated a 15-year-old boy with a stomach wound in Swiss Cottage
Police were called at 4.31pm on 23 June to a report of a stabbing around Dobson Close, NW6. Officers attended along with colleagues from the London Ambulance...
A motorcyclist suffered a head injury after a crash at Clark Curve, Brands Hatch has been airlifted
The incident happened on the track near West Kingsdown, during a race around 4pm this afternoon. The rider, Brad Jones, was unconscious when he was flown by...
A man was assaulted by three men who punched, kicked and stamped on him in Haringey
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after an unprovoked attack on a man outside a supermarket in Haringey. At around 7pm on Sunday, 26 April, the 22-year...
Hampshire Fire commander honoured by the queen after 45 years service
A fire commander who has dedicated 45 years to keeping the public safe has been awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal. Jerry Leonard, group manager of...
Police officer stabbed in Portsmouth
Police are appealing for information after a police officer was stabbed in the back in Stamshaw Park #Portsmouth at around 12.20pm today, whilst on patrol in...
Nathan Clifton Let’s catch this scumbag and bring him to justice
Nathan Clifton is wanted in connection with an investigation into death by dangerous driving in #Dover. If you know where he is call 101, quoting Wanted and...
Hindhead Tunnel closed following serious Collision
The Hindhead tunnel is closed southbound due to an incident further south on the #A3 southbound between A283 near Milford (south) and the A333. The tunnel is...
Brother of Manchester Terror bomber jailed for minimum of 55 years
Hashem Abedi 23 who was convicted of helping his brother Salman carry out a terror attack on the Manchester Arena in May 2017 which killed 22 people has been...
Man convicted of two murders after DNA advances
A man has been convicted of murdering two pensioners in separate attacks in 1998. Michael Weir, 52 of no fixed address, was found guilty of the murders of 79...
A 18-year jail term has been imposed on a man who raped a young girl in Dover
Darren Shillito was found guilty of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on 12 July 2021 following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court. The...
Fire crews called to 30 blazing hay bales well alight in East Cowes
Firefighters from the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been called to a farm in East Cowes this evening (Sunday). Crews and appliances from across...
West Midlands Police are urgently appealing for information to help find Ebony from Coventry
Ebony was last seen this morning leaving her home to go to school and hasn’t been seen since. Her family are desperate to find her, as are we. Sightings...
M11 closed following serious collision
In Essex, the M11 is fully closed southbound between J7 and J6 near Harlow due to a serious three vehicle collision. The Emergency Services are working at the...
Met Release 35 images of people wanted in connection with the investigation into violent clashes in central London during recent demonstrations
The Met has today released 35 images of people wanted in connection with the investigation into violent clashes in central London during recent demonstrations...
Return flights for most vulnerable Britons from New Zealand
New Government charter flights will bring home the most vulnerable Britons stranded in New Zealand this week with three flights from Auckland and two from...
Fire crews called to Kitchen blaze in South East London with Persons reported
A large number of firefighters and officers from the London Fire Brigade have been called to kitchen alight in a flat in the early hours of Sunday morning...
Isle of Wight floating bridge crashes into wall
The controversial floating bridge has crashed into a wall we can reveal. Pictures of the council white elephant shows large dents from being involved in a...
Serving prisoner sentenced to life imprisonment over Dead Man Text Stabbing
A man who repeatedly stabbed his victim after calling him “a dead man” in a text message has been jailed for life. Cedric Kiyago, a serving...
Fire crews called to tackle fire at Bournemouth Airport
Fire crews from Wiltshire and Dorset fire have worked with the Bournemouth airport fire service to tackle a grass fire on the north side of the airfield this...
New leader for Hampshire Police Fed as Alex lets Zoe take Charge
Hampshire Police federation has welcomed a new leader who has taken over the current role from Alex Charge. Zoe Wakefield who is not new to the office...
Police are seeking to identify this man in connection with a serious assault in Brighton
The victim, a 35-year-old man from London, was left with life-changing injuries following the incident in North Street about 10.20pm on 22 July. If you...