Arthur Labinjo-Hughes can finally have a funeral 16 months on from his death after his killer father agreed to allow his body to be released

December 7, 2021
1 Min Read
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes can finally have a funeral 16 months on from his death after his killer father agreed to allow his body to be released.
Arthur’s dad, killer Thomas Hughes, agreed to release his body to his mum, Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow, with hopes of providing a “tiny scrap of peace”, according to his lawyers.
Hughes’ lawyer, Bernard Richmond QC, said: “I have spoke to him and said this can’t go on. He has instructed me to say that Arthur’s remains, after a service with his family, must go to his mother’s family for her to have a funeral and she must have control of his ashes.
“He does hope he can give Olivia a tiny scrap of peace.
