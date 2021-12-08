Two charged with murder in Tunbridge Wells drugs ambush

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have charged two people with a murder in Tunbridge Wells.

A police investigation commenced after a man was found fatally injured in Caley Road, at around 3.15am on Saturday 4 December 2021.

On Tuesday 7 December, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder for Ciaran Stewart, aged 18, from Curtis Road, Hornchurch and a 17-year-old boy from Ilford. They have additionally been charged with conspiring to commit robbery and both been remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 December.

The investigation also led to the arrest of four further men on suspicion of murder. Three of these men are from Essex and are aged 18, 25 and 28. They remain in custody as enquiries continue.

The fourth man is 41 and from Hertfordshire. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until Tuesday 28 December.

A 33-year-old woman from Essex who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed, pending further enquiries, until Wednesday 29 December.