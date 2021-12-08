BREAKING CHELMSFORD ESSEX

A former gymnastics coach has been found guilty of a serious of child sex offences thanks to work by some of our specialist officers

December 8, 2021
2 Min Read
David Schadek, 62, assaulted children between 2004 and 2017.
The offences came to light when we one of the incidents was reported to us in January 2018.
Through their investigation, officers from our Child Abuse Investigation Team identified further incidents and other victims.
Schadek, of Fenno Close, Colchester, was later charged and following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court was found guilty today (Tuesday 7 December) of:
• Four counts of sexual assault; 
• One count of sexual assault of a child;
• One count of perverting the course of justice.
He was found not guilty of two counts of  causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexual assault of a child.
He is due to be sentenced at the same court on 21 December.
Detective Inspector Fred Tomkins said:
Today truth prevailed. 
“I want to praise the courage of the victims who spoke out in defiance of this man, and hope they find comfort in the knowledge that David Schadek will now have to face the consequences of his criminal acts. 
Their resilience throughout this long investigation has been incredible and I want to thank them for their trust us.
“We will continue to work to root out those who prey on children and lay bare their heinous crimes for all to see.
“I urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual crime to contact Essex Police. Our specialist officers will support you and your voice will be heard”.
