Firefighters have issued a white goods safety reminder after a maisonette fire on Ordnance Road in Canning Town yesterday

Part of the basement of a split-level maisonette was damaged by fire. Two people left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved a freezer.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it. If you think there’s a problem always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

“Most fires where white goods are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done – so always make sure you register your appliances as you’ll be informed if any issues are identified with the product you’ve bought.”

The Brigade was called at 6.31pm and the fire was under control by 7.47pm. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Poplar, Plaistow, Millwall and Shadwell fire stations attended the scene.