A woman has been charged in connection with a burglary in Gosport

This follows a report that on 1 December, a woman entered a flat in Clarence Road and stole two wallets, before bank cards from the wallets were used at local shops.

Michelle Jewell, aged 42, of no fixed abode, has been charged with burglary and fraud by false representation.

She was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday 8 December).

At the hearing, she was remanded further to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 10 January 2022.

