The woman suffered pain to her back and a sprained ankle as a result of the incident

Officers investigating a robbery in Salisbury are appealing for witnesses.

Between approximately 4.45pm and 5.15pm on Wednesday 24 November, a woman in her 40s was walking in the area of the Arts Centre and Bedwin Street when she was pushed to the floor by a man who then made off with her handbag which contained cash, a bus pass and work ID.

The man is described as white, aged in his 20s and wearing a jacket with the hood up and a pair of jeans.

T/Det Con Martyn Powell said: “This was understandably very frightening for the woman and we are conducting multiple enquiries to identify the person responsible. We are really keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident take place or anyone who may have CCTV/doorcam or dashcam footage which may be related to the incident.

“If you can help please get in touch immediately.”

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 54210116077. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.