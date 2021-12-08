Police continuing to urge people to report concerns around illegal doorstep sellers on the Isle of Wight to police

This is in response to reports we’ve had of doorstep sellers, colloquially known by some as ‘Nottingham Knockers’, attending people’s addresses and stealing from them.

If you have come into contact with this sort of individual and have concerns please contact police immediately.

Full details of this type of crime, how to get in touch with us, how to protect yourself, and an appeal for a suspect we would like to locate in connection with recent incidents can all be found here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/news/hampshire/news/wanted/2021/december/cctv-image-released-as-part-of-appeal-to-trace-matthew-shipman/

If you have elderly friends, family or neighbours living on the Isle of Wight, then please read the article above, and make them aware of the risks and share the advice with them too.