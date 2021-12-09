Officers investigating a report of indecent exposure are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or other information to come forward

At around 4pm on Tuesday 7 December 2021, a teenage girl was sitting at the bus stop on the A292 Maidstone Road, Ashford, opposite Warren Lane.

A man reportedly approached the girl and exposed himself. The victim left the scene straight away and the man is believed to have walked away in the direction of Repton Manor Road.

The suspect is described as white, between 40 and 60 years old, of medium build and around five feet and eight inches tall.

He was wearing a dark blue mackintosh-style coat, light blue jeans, a navy blue beany hat and a black face covering.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the man in the area, or has dashcam or CCTV footage which may assist officers is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/252590/21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete the online form on their website.