Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a cyclist in Ewell

The collision, which also involved a silver Mercedes, took place in Chessington Road at around 9.20pm on the 8th December 2021

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was sadly declared dead at the scene. Next kin have been made aware.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or with any other information or dashcam footage, to come forward as soon as possible.

If you have any information which could help, please direct message us or report online using webchat or our webform https://www.surrey.police.uk/…/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ on our website, quoting crime reference number PR/45210129838. If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.