The collision, which also involved a silver Mercedes, took place in Chessington Road at around 9.20pm on the 8th December 2021
The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was sadly declared dead at the scene. Next kin have been made aware.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or with any other information or dashcam footage, to come forward as soon as possible.
If you have any information which could help, please direct message us or report online using webchat or our webform https://www.surrey.police.uk/…/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ on our website, quoting crime reference number PR/45210129838. If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a cyclist in Ewell
The collision, which also involved a silver Mercedes, took place in Chessington Road at around 9.20pm on the 8th December 2021
You may also like
Houses evacuated as bomb squad deals with explosive device
Emergency crews were called out to the incident on Monday afternoon. A number of houses have been evacuated following the discovery of ordnance within a...
Staffordshire Police has become one of the first forces in the UK, and the first in the West Midlands region, to roll-out body armour for its police dogs
The lightweight armour is custom-made to better protect police dogs – both general purpose dogs and drugs dogs – and will give them protection against...
A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to two years and two months in prison for assault on an emergency worker and a number of drugs offences, including being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs
Jesse Madgwick, of Lyndhurst Road, Copnor, received the sentence on Thursday 19 November at Portsmouth Crown Court. The sentence relates to the following...
Drink Driver Jailed after Man Killed on Pony and Trap in Southampton
Oliver Wareham, 29, of Rownhams Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to causing the death of William Gaskin by driving without due care and attention while over...
Mattress man loses bounce as stores set to close
Mattressman is set to close this will include the store on the Isle of Wight less than 2 years after opening in the heart of Newport. The national bed retailer...
A prolific burglar has been jailed after he was found hiding in a summerhouse by a police dog named Goose
Terrence Winter was arrested in connection with an incident in Nutbourne Road, Pulborough, on Sunday 23 February. He stole a wallet from one car and...
Have you seen missing Paul Stevens from Crawley
Have you seen missing Paul Stevens from Crawley? Paul, 14, is white 5′ 4″, of slim build and with short light brown hair. He has links to Reigate...
Two arrested for theft of vehicle after pursuit in Everton and Anfield
Officers arrested two men in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle in Everton on Saturday, 15 May. At around 5.30am, police were called to reports that...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Hounslow that has left an elderly woman seriously ill in hospital
Police were called at 1.42pm on Friday, 3 December to a reported road traffic collision at Bath Road, Hounslow. Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS]...
Following another hit day under the Met’s highly successful ‘Operation Continuum’, a further 16 people have been arrested for drug-supply offences in Tower Hamlets and Hackney
The new arrests bring the combined total to 145 arrests for similar offences since March 2020. On the morning of Wednesday, 3 March search warrants were...
London bloodbath: Man dies after brutal stabbing in Hounslow
A man has been stabbed to death after being attacked in the early hours this morning in west London, police have confirmed. “Officers were called to...
Rdye street closed after waterleak
A part of George Street in Ryde is partially closed following a water leak. The leak has caused a large hole to form in the road surface near to the Ryde Sea...
A rapist who attacked an unwell woman in a train toilet in Kent has been jailed, following a British Transport Police investigation
A rapist who attacked an unwell woman in a train toilet in Kent has been jailed, following a British Transport Police investigation. Timothy Davies, 45, and of...
Thames Valley Police is releasing a new appeal for witnesses and footage following a rape in Thatcham, Berkshire
At around midnight on Monday 16 August officers were called after it was reported that a woman has been raped in a layby on the A4 in Thatcham, opposite the...
Watch the moment as the ceiling comes crashing down in Morrisons
Shocked customers have been describing the moment larger sections of a ceiling came crashing down narrowly missing customers in Sunday.
A man has been convicted of the violent assault and robbery of an elderly woman in Westminster
Collin Reid, 41 appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, 24 November where he pleaded guilty to robbery. On Tuesday, 7 July, the 87-year-old female...
The torch of Naval leadership today changed hands as Admiral Sir Ben Key became the nation’s most senior sailor
Aboard Nelson’s flagship Victory, he took over as First Sea Lord from Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, whose 29 months at the helm end as he moves on to become the...
Two young people wanting to make the world a better place ….
A man and woman who died following the terrorist attack near to London Bridge on Friday, 29 November have been formally identified as Jack Merritt, 25, of...
One way not to keep cool on the M25
It may keep you cool in the heat, but this fool on the M20 this morning is unlikely to walk away uninjured if there was a crash. It is fair to say that nobody...
Emergency services called to Waterlooville Filling Station
Emergency services have been called to the Shell filling station in Waterlooville this evening. Fire crews from Waterlooville and Southsea attended the filling...
Caroline Commends Armed Forces Role In COVID-19 Response
Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, has praised the role of the armed forces in the country’s COVID-19 response following a statement from Defence Secretary Ben...
A bronze figurine has been stolen from an art gallery in Tunbridge Wells
An image has been issued of a bronze figurine reportedly stolen from an art gallery in Tunbridge Wells. Measuring around 39cm in height, the distinctive...
18 year old Girl arrested suspicion of terrorism offences in Coventry
Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of terrorism offences The 18-year-old woman was arrested today (Thursday 6 July) on suspicion of terrorism offences...
Seventeen Year old Boy arrested for possession of an offensive weapon
On Wednesday, 25 April at around 1800hrs, detectives from the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce stopped and searched a 17-year-old boy at Hoe Road, Newham and...