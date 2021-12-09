BRADFORD BREAKING WEST YORKSHIRE

Police launch appeal for missing 11 year old boy from Bradford

December 9, 2021
1 Min Read

Hamza Rehman aged 11 – Last seen 08/12 at 4pm heading towards Undercliffe cemetery in Bradford
“Mixed race male child, 5’7, medium build, dark brown hair, brown eyes, wearing black tracksuit trousers with a school logo on and a blue coat with a PlayStation logo.
“If sighted contact the West Yorkshire Police and quote log reference 1006 08/12.”

