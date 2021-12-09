Hamza Rehman aged 11 – Last seen 08/12 at 4pm heading towards Undercliffe cemetery in Bradford
“Mixed race male child, 5’7, medium build, dark brown hair, brown eyes, wearing black tracksuit trousers with a school logo on and a blue coat with a PlayStation logo.
“If sighted contact the West Yorkshire Police and quote log reference 1006 08/12.”
Police launch appeal for missing 11 year old boy from Bradford
Hamza Rehman aged 11 – Last seen 08/12 at 4pm heading towards Undercliffe cemetery in Bradford
You may also like
Woman Arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in Battersea
A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in Battersea, south London. The arrest at 14:15hrs on Wednesday, 13 September relates...
Have you seen missing Hailsham Teenager
Police are very concerned for the safety of 15-year-old Nerys Garrett who has gone missing from Golden Cross, near Hailsham. Nerys was last seen at midnight on...
Man arrested over Sex attack in Andover
Detectives investigating an allegation of sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman in Andover have arrested a man. The alleged assault took place between...
Barnet Bypass sealed off after Murder Investigation is launched
A crime scene is in place in Barnet after a man was found with fatal stab wounds. Police were called to Courtland Avenue, NW7, at 8.11pm on Thursday, 19...
A Barnsley man has been convicted of killing an associate of his in June this year
Martin Wilson, 38, has been found guilty of stabbing Stephen Riley in Athersley on the evening of 26 June. Emergency services were alerted to a critically...
Fire breaks out at Canning Town scrapyard European Metal Recycling
60 firefighters and six fire engines from the London Fire Brigade have been called to European Metal Recycling on Bidder Street. They were scrambled to...
£20k reward offered after Pensioner dies during Burglary
Detectives investigating the death of 77-year-old Maureen Whale, who died following a burglary at her home in Barnet last December, have released the 999 call...
Witness appeal following altercation in Margate
Witnesses are sought following a report a woman approached a child in Cliftonville, Margate. The incident took place while the child was walking with a parent...
Peppa Pig Pedeo Jailed for 40 Months by Southampton Crown Court Judge
A paedophile has been jailed after being caught in a sting operation at the Peppa Pig World theme park. Andrew Sealey, 39, ran an online theme parks forum...
Fire crews have responded to a reported explosion in Mill View in Willesborough, near Ashford, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said. Seven fire engines have been...
Yellow Fog Warning Issued for Kent and South East for Tuesday afternoon
The Met Office has issued a fog warning for this afternoon and tonight, with travel disruption expected. Forecasters say mist and fog patches will develop...
Possession of a sawn-off shotgun results in jail for Gillingham dealer
An operation to target drug dealing in Medway has resulted in the seizure of a sawn-off shotgun and a man being sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment. Wade...
Police received a report of an illegal, unlicensed music event taking place on land off Church Road, Bow Brickhil in Milton Keynes, at around 12.40am today...
The RSPCA is appealing for information after a lovebird was found abandoned in its cage at the side of a road in Caerau, Cardiff
The animal welfare charity was contacted by a nearby resident who had found the cage with the bird inside at around 7.30pm on Caerau Lane on Monday (16...
Two men who left another man with a broken nose and serious cuts to his face have been sentenced
Macauley Colledge, 22 and Niall Carnworth, 20 attacked their teenage victim in Kingswood Road, Nuneaton in March last year. Warwick Crown Court heard...
Isle of Wight man found guilty of possessing offences weapons following police stop
In October last year Police officers stopped a car on Perowne Way, Sandown, which was being driven with no MOT. The driver of the car, 45-year-old Gavin Price...
Fifteen year old charged with GBH after Poplar stabbing
A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Upper North Street in Poplar, E14. The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of GBH on Sunday, 12...
First picture of NHS worker who murdered her two year old daughter
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) have named the woman and child found dead in west London. They were identified as Shiwangi...
The first incident involved the men beating and sexually assaulting a woman in their car before she managed to escape
Two men have today (Friday, September 25) been found guilty of kidnap, rape and sexual assault, after three separate incidents in Northampton last year...
Romford Doctor who used Jade Goody’s name in vain told to expect long jail sentence
A former doctor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five...
Have you seen Craig Boatwright, 32, who is missing from home in #Shoeburyness?
He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hoodie and black & white Adidas trainers. If you see him, call 101 or use the Live Chat button to...
Trespassing on the lone at Stonehenge causes delays
A trespass incident between Battle and Tunbridge Wells has resulting in all lines being blocked. Trains between Hastings and Tonbridge may be cancelled...
Helicopter and Police Dog Called in after suspicious activity in Maidstone
Two people from Chatham have been arrested on suspicion of theft following a search using a police dog and the police helicopter in Maidstone. At 2.55am on...
Officers searching for a missing man from Christchurch are appealing for information from the public to help find him
Nicholas Attwell, aged 60, was last seen at his address in the Purewell area at around 10.15am on Friday 5 November 2021. He is described as white, five feet...