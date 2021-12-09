At just before 10.30pm on Saturday 9 October, the victim noticed a man looking at her friend inappropriately before approaching him and challenging him on his behaviour.
The victim and her friend then walked away from the man, however, a woman that was with him followed them to one of the station’s platforms and hit the victim in the face with a bottle.
As a result of the attack, the victim suffered bruising to her face and a scratch above her eye.
Officers believe the pair in the image may have information that could assist their investigation.
If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 169 of 10/10/21.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Officers investigating an assault at Sheffield railway station are today releasing this image in connection with the incident
