Officers investigating an assault at Sheffield railway station are today releasing this image in connection with the incident

At just before 10.30pm on Saturday 9 October, the victim noticed a man looking at her friend inappropriately before approaching him and challenging him on his behaviour.

The victim and her friend then walked away from the man, however, a woman that was with him followed them to one of the station’s platforms and hit the victim in the face with a bottle.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered bruising to her face and a scratch above her eye.

Officers believe the pair in the image may have information that could assist their investigation.

