Detectives investigating reports of two sexual offences at a park in east London are appealing for information and witnesses

At around 3.50pm on Friday, 3 December, a man aged in his 40s, was sitting on a bench in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park when he was approached by a man who exposed himself after making inappropriate comments.
A short while later, at approximately 4.20pm a boy aged in his teens, was walking through the park when he was approached by a man who touched him inappropriately before walking away from the area.
Both victims are being supported by specially trained officers.
While enquiries continues to establish the full circumstances of these incidents, they are both believed to have been carried out by the same man.
He is described as being black, aged in his 30s and with a scar on the top of his nose. He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a navy or grey puffer jacket.
Detective Constable Caitlin Fitzgerald, who is working on the investigation, said: “These experiences were clearly very distressing for the victims and we are continuing to support them as we work towards identifying the person responsible.
“I ask for anyone who was in the park on Friday to think about whether they saw any suspicious behaviour and I would encourage any witnesses to contact us immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5300/03Dec. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
