Investigators are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Gravesend

The incident took place during the evening of Friday 3 December 2021 in Earl Road.

At around 7.30pm, a blue Suzuki motorcycle was involved in a collision with a grey Mini Cooper at the junction with Old Perry Street.

The motorcyclist, a man is his 20s, was taken to hospital where he was treated for a serious leg injury.

Investigating officer, PC Ricky Day, said: ‘We are urging anybody who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam or private CCTV footage that may assist our enquiries, to call the appeal line.

‘We would particularly like the driver of a small car, that may have been stationary at the junction at the time of the incident, to contact us.’

Anyone with information should call 01474 366149, quoting reference 3-1152

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by completing the online form on their website.