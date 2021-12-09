Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have now charged five people following a murder in Tunbridge Wells

Xhovan Pepaj, aged 25, was found fatally injured in Caley Road, at around 3.15am on Saturday 4 December 2021. He had sustained multiple injuries consistent with stab wounds. A post-mortem examination has taken place and the victim’s next of kin have been informed.

An investigation has led to the arrests of seven people, and on Tuesday 7 December the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder for Ciaran Stewart, 18, of Curtis Road, Hornchurch and a 17-year-old boy from Ilford. They were also charged with conspiring to commit robbery and on the following day appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court where they were remanded in custody.

On Wednesday 8 December, officers also charged Donte Simpson-Palmer, 18, of Norfolk Road, Ilford; Mohammed Miah, 25, of Highfield Road, Romford and Nathan Turner, 28, of Myrtle Road, Brentwood with conspiracy to commit robbery. Mr Turner was further charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply. These three men were to remanded to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 9 December.

Two other suspects arrested in connection with the investigation, a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, remain on police bail pending further enquiries.