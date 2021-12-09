Do you know the whereabouts of Craig Line, 27, who is wanted on a recall to prison

He is described as being of large muscular build, around 6’1” with short brown hair, dark brown stubble and tattoos on both wrists – a crown on his inner right wrist and stars and the number 77 on his outer left wrist.

Craig is known to have links to Sussex, Surrey and Wellingborough.

Anyone with information is urged not to approach him but to call 999 quoting serial number 877 of 01/12.