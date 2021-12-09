He is described as being of large muscular build, around 6’1” with short brown hair, dark brown stubble and tattoos on both wrists – a crown on his inner right wrist and stars and the number 77 on his outer left wrist.
Craig is known to have links to Sussex, Surrey and Wellingborough.
Anyone with information is urged not to approach him but to call 999 quoting serial number 877 of 01/12.
Do you know the whereabouts of Craig Line, 27, who is wanted on a recall to prison
Fire crews scrambled to Travelodge in Croydon after blaze breaks out on the 8th floor
A number of fire crews from the London Fire Brigade have been scrambled this lunchtime to the Travelodge in Croydon following reports that smoke was seen...
Two males have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have been taken to a West London police station
Police were called to reports of a stabbing at 1.03pm on Monday, 9 November at The Broadway, Ealing Police and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended. A 21...
Tadley Fire Fighters reigniting stretcher challenge in aid of Oliver
In August 2016, Firefighters from Tadley Fire Station, with help from colleagues and friends, carried a stretcher from Rushmoor Fire station, 55 miles back to...
Woman attacked in Burglary
Police are appealing for information regarding an aggravated burglary which took place in Farnborough. At around midnight this morning (Saturday 4 May), a...
Multi vehicle collision on the M3 Motorway near Winchester
A number of vehicles have been involved in a collision on the busy M3 Motorway in Hampshire this afternoon. The collision happened in lane one near the Twyford...
Blaze rips through Travelodge in Brentford
Guests and staff at the Travelodge Hotel on High Street, #Brentford have been evacuated as the building is engulfed in flames. Flames have ripped...
Jonathan Wainwright from Hayling Island has been found by Police
Jonathan Wainwright from Hayling Island has been found by P0lice Officers searching for Mr Wainwright have today located a man’s body (March 2). Formal...
CCTV footage showed Henderson attempt a dangerous overtake before crashing head-on with another vehicle
This is the shocking moment a speeding driver ploughs into oncoming traffic – and then abandons his car and flees the scene. Joseph Henderson is facing a...
Child groomer jailed for Eight years
A man from Epsom has been sentenced to 8 years and 4 months in prison after pleading guilty to sexual activity with a child and online offences against...
Breaking: Portsmouth Ports Closed after Ordnance Find at Southsea
A World War Two German bomb containing “high explosives” has been discovered in Portsmouth Harbour early this evening. The world war two mine was unearthed by...
Dominic Ash, 31, from #Sholing, east #Southampton – abandoned a snake at a barbershop in #Poole
Ash, who has a previous conviction for drug dealing, dumped the two-metre long boa constrictor in a tank with no water.The reptile was found by police lying in...
Motorcycle ride dies following fatal collision on the M4
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a motorcyclist died following a collision on the M4. Police were called at approximately 1.30pm on...
Four men have been found guilty of numerous armed robberies following a Flying Squad investigation
Four men have been found guilty of numerous armed robberies following a Flying Squad investigation. Appearing at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday, 23 January...
Man fighting for his life after street attack
A man in his 30s is in a life-threatening condition after being attacked suffering serious head injuries. The Met police say they were called yesterday at 6...
The man assaulted the woman, threatened her and left her with stab wounds to her arms
We are investigating following an assault in #Jaywick where a woman sustained stab wounds to her arms. It was reported a man went into an address in Talbot...
A ‘car meet’ involving dozens of high performance cars and motorcycles have descended to #Kensington.
A ‘car meet’ involving dozens of high performance cars and motorcycles have descended to #Kensington. In one video a car is seen performing ‘doughnuts’ to a...
Police have arrested a man at Stansted Airport on suspicion of preparation of acts of terrorism, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006
Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have today, Friday, 3 December, arrested a 26-year-old UK national at Stansted Airport on suspicion of...
A CCTV image has been issued after a report of a phone theft in Maidstone
At around midday on Thursday 18 November 2021, two men entered a business in the High Street where it is alleged they stole a mobile phone while a member of...
Investigation launched after body of man found in Ashford
Enquiries are underway following the death of a man in Ashford. Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have commenced an...
Sadistic blackmailer and paedophile Abdul Elahi admits 158 charges and now faces years behind bars after targeting nearly 2,000 people globally
A sadistic online blackmailer is facing years behind bars after targeting nearly 2,000 people globally to commit some of the most sickening sexual offending...
For all the people who think foxes are cute and cuddly, and leave food out for them, encouraging them into urban gardens. I had to fight off a big dog fox to...
Witnesses are sought following a collision between a lorry and a barrier on the M25 in Kent
Officers are investigating the incident, which happened at 1.20pm on 7 April 2021 on the anticlockwise carriageway of junction two on the M25. The lorry...
A renewed appeal for information has been launched by Kent Police officers investigating the rape of a woman in Gillingham
A renewed appeal for information has been launched by Kent Police officers investigating the rape of a woman in Gillingham. The victim has reported two men...
A3 closed Southbound after motorcyclist flown to Hospitial
Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was found lying in the road on the A3 southbound earlier today. We were called to the A3, around...