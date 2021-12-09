A man who killed his brother with an axe has today (9 Dec) been sentenced to 21 years in prison for manslaughter

Sean Blaney, 38, of Shore Terrace, Salterbeck admitted the manslaughter of his brother, George Leon Bailey (known as ‘Leon’), on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The court heard how Blaney had spoken to family members about wanting to kill his brother in the days leading up to Leon’s death, telling one: “Don’t worry, I’m going to go up there tonight and kill him.”

The following day, officers attended the home of Leon – who was registered blind – following concerns for his welfare.

Family members found Leon deceased in his bedroom, having suffered significant face and chest injuries. On the floor was a bloodstained axe and a kitchen knife.

Sean Blaney was arrested. However, in his police interviews he denied killing his brother, or even having fallen out with him. He told officers he and his brother had always been close, describing their relationship as “best friends”.

He told officers that he would keep axes and knives in his bedroom as he was paranoid about people coming to his home.

He was asked about messages he had sent via Facebook Messenger, one stating: “Gonna be checking out of this life in the next few weeks…I’m just gonna right a few wrongs.”

However, Sean Blaney told officers his phone was often hacked, with people sending messages on his Facebook Messenger.

Sean Blaney was interviewed four times but continued to deny killing his brother.

At court he denied murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, having told the court he was experiencing delusional thoughts at the time of his actions.

Detective Superintendent Dan StQuintin said: “Leon was killed after having suffered a brutal attack in his own home at the hands of his own brother, who is now beginning a significant prison sentence.

“This was a tragic incident that has been extremely difficult for the family to comprehend. Our thoughts today are with those still mourning the loss of George ‘Leon’ Blaney.”