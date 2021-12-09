A convicted sexual predator has been jailed for a second time

Cameron Smith, appeared at Minshull Street Crown Court on Thursday 8 December 2021, where he was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to the following offences:

Attempting to sexually communicate with a child.

Attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

Attempting to incite a child into sexual activity.

Breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Smith was arrested on the 24th April 2021, after he was caught breaching the conditions of an earlier instated Sexual Harm Prevention Order by communicating online with a hunting group.

The order was handed to him after he was initially convicted of sexually communicating with two teenage girls online in 2017.

GMP also received intelligence about Smith from the Metropolitan Police and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, who informed detectives that Smith had been communicating with an undercover officer who was using a fake profile posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Smith who used the online display name ‘Lotus Greenacre’ initiated a conversation with the child profile, commenting ‘I’m looking for friendship maybe swap some pics see if it leads to a relationship or sex’.

Smith went on to make increasingly sexual comments to the child profile, continuously asking for naked photos to be sent to him before Smith then sent a photo of his penis.

The investigation uncovered that Smith had also been attempting to sexually communicate with other undercover officers that he believed were children.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Keenaghan, of GMPs Sexual Crime Unit, said: ” Smith has shown no remorse for his actions by breaching the terms of his sexual harm prevention order, which has now thankfully ended with him being locked up for the next few years.

“He has a clear sexual interest in children and he did this all for his own perverted sexual gratification, sparing no thought for the devastating and lasting impact that this could have on his young victims”