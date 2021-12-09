Have you seen missing 15-year-old Zoe Bryne?

Police are searching for Zoe who was last seen leaving the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton at about 8.20pm on Thursday (9 Dec).She is 5’ 5”, with blonde long straight hair worn in a ponytail and was wearing a blue and black jumper with a white stripe down the arms, black trousers and maybe just in her socks.

She is known to use buses and trains.If anyone sees Zoe please dial 999 quoting serial 1202 of 09/12. Thank you.