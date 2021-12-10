Fatal fire investigation launched after blaze rips through property in Fulham

Sadly a person has died following a fire in Fulham in the early hours of Friday morning.

Four fire engines and twenty firefighters and officers were sent to tackle the blaze at a property on Barclay close off Cassidy Road.

Paramedics and a “HART” team from the London ambulance service were also sent to support firefighters at the incident.

It is understood that blaze started in the bedroom at a property on Barclay Close just after midnight on the 10th December 2021.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched by the specialist investigators from the London fire Brigade.

The LFB has been approached for further information

More to follow